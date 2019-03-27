New York Financial Industries Dinner Breaks Record, Raising Nearly $720K for National Jewish Health

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 600 leaders of the New York financial industries raised nearly $720,000 for National Jewish Health, the nation's number one respiratory hospital, and honored Tom Greco, CEO of Hilco Valuation & Industries Services, at the 2019 Financial Industries Dinner on March 14.

Thomas A. Greco (right), of Hilco Global, receives the National Jewish Health Humanitarian Award from Doug Jung at the 2019 Financial Industries Dinner in New York, which raised nearly $720,000 for National Jewish Health, the nation's leading respiratory hospital.

Greco was presented with the National Jewish Health Humanitarian Award. "I'm so honored to be here tonight, and very grateful to be the recipient of this award," Greco said. "I accept and share this honor on behalf of everyone involved with this year's Financial Industries Dinner. Everyone in this room is being honored for the tremendous support you provided to make this an extraordinarily successful event."

The Financial Industries Dinner is one of the financial community's most well-attended and celebrated events, known for its festive atmosphere, fine cuisine and good fellowship.

Barry L. Bobrow, 2017 Financial Industries Dinner honoree, was inducted into the National Jewish Health Council of National Trustees by Robert J. Arth, who is a Trustee, himself, and the 2008 Financial Industries Dinner honoree.

The evening's program featured a live auction donated by Hilco Global and Martin Arnold. The package included a round-trip for two to London with three nights at a four-star London hotel. If the winning bidder chooses to travel in July, she will received a special invitation to the Members' Enclosure at The Championships, Wimbledon.

View the full list of event leadership and sponsors at nyfid.org. For more event information, please contact Mattie L. Shepheard at 212.297.0857 or ShepheardM@njhealth.org, or facebook.com/njhevents.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 120 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit njhealth.org. Members of the news media may visit the media resources page.

SOURCE National Jewish Health