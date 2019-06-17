New York Financial Writers' Association Introduces Fresh Format for 2019 Financial Follies

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Financial Writers' Association is announcing a new format for the 2019 Financial Follies. For the first time, the Follies entertainment will be provided solely by professionally-produced video content. At the end of the show, the audience will vote on the best video for a special prize.

It's our most exciting innovation since the dawn of the Internet. Or perhaps even color television!

Since 1938, New York Financial Writers have taken to the stage with our special brand of caustic comedy, scathing satire, and villainous vaudeville to taunt, lampoon and ridicule some of the most powerful figures in the worlds of finance and politics.

But we got to thinking – why should we have all the fun?

So as part of our effort to modernize and streamline our show, we're ramping up the excitement and raising the stakes – both for us – and for you, our valued partners.

Do you think you can do a better job of lampooning than the lampooners on stage? Then mark your calendar: On Friday, November 15, 2019, NYFWA will throw down the gauntlet at our 77th annual Follies dinner.

Our professionally-produced video content will have just as much bark (and bite) as the live performances that made the Follies a New York institution. And unlike our live performances, they'll be much easier to see, hear, and enjoy from every seat in the house.

In addition to our own skits and schtick captured in the glory of full-color digital video, we are welcoming video submissions from the individuals and organizations who have supported us throughout the years. Of course, submission in no way guarantees that your video will make it into the show – so make sure your videos are funny and relevant.

Of course, the more things change, the more they stay the same. The Follies will continue to be the fun black-tie gala it always has been and the proceeds will continue to fund scholarships for New York-area journalism school students interested in financial journalism. And remember that the NYFWA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) subsidiary – meaning your tickets and sponsor tables are tax-deductible.

Our Follies Committee is already deep into the planning stages of what promises to be the most attractive, interactive, and reactive Financial Follies in the history of our show.

For more details about how to enter a video or buy tickets, visit our website at http://nyfwa.org/follies, or contact our executive director, Britt Erica Tunick, at (201) 612-0100 or contact@nyfwa.org.

See you at The Follies!

