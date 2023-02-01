New York Foundational Doctor Tackles IBS by Identifying Root Cause of Health Epidemic

Raphael Kellman, MD, says healing the microbiome is the most effective way to treat this common gastrointestinal tract disorder

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kellman Wellness Center, developed by Dr. Raphael Kellman, MD, is a premiere foundational and functional medical center focused on identifying root causes of disease to help treat patients at a deep foundational level. As a pioneer of microbiome medicine and the author of a number of books on the microbiome and gut health, Dr. Kellman is applying his foundational approach to patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) by treating them with natural herbs and compounds such as butyrate, probiotics and prebiotics to balance the microbiome.

IBS is a common gastrointestinal tract disorder that causes abdominal discomfort, pain, diarrhea and constipation, and can adversely affect cognitive function, causing anxiety and depression. When the microbiome is not healthy, it leads to inflammation in the body, a breakdown of the gut wall and bacterial imbalances. With the most advanced testing, along with identifying a patient's symptoms, Dr. Kellman is able to understand the interconnectedness of symptoms and diagnoses and treat the patient by harnessing the power of the microbiome and the body's ability to heal, leading to the reversal of disease.

"When it comes to IBS, traditional doctors are not treating the root causes, rather the medicines they prescribe mask symptoms, and many patients still suffer even with the medications," says Dr. Kellman.

"By taking a foundational approach to treatment, I can improve a patient's microbiome through a combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and herbs to balance the bacteria in the microbiome. When IBS is treated at the root, patients will get better."

Additionally, when the microbiome is healthy, a patient will see improvement with anxiety, cognition, and mood, because the microbiome communicates with the brain and produces some of the same neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, generating overall good health.

"Think of the microbiome as the conductor," Dr. Kellman added. "You get a constellation of symptoms if it's not operating optimally." In fact, according to Dr. Kellman, a diagnosis of just "IBS" is considered misleading because it's not related to a foundational problem. An IBS patient has other underlying issues that is causing the body to be inflamed. In foundational medicine, the goal is to uncover the root cause of the inflammation and implement different treatments to tone down the inflammation, which leads to true healing at the deepest levels.

