New York Genome Center Creates International Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Genome Center (NYGC) announced today that it has created a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to provide counsel and support for the organization's scientific mission. Composed of leading international genomic scientists, the 10-member board offers guidance and valuable input on research strategy from diverse perspectives to the NYGC's Evnin Family Scientific Director and CEO, Tom Maniatis, PhD. The wide-ranging expertise of the advisory board includes: quantitative human genetics, neurogenetics, functional genomics, genomic technology development, computational biology, machine learning, population genomics, and cancer genomics.

Chaired by Barbara Wold, PhD, Bren Professor of Molecular Biology, Allen V.C. Lenabelle Davis Leadership Chair, Director, Merkin Institute for Translational Research, Division of Biology and Biological Engineering, California Institute of Technology, the SAB members include:

Goncalo Abecasis , DPhil, Vice President, Analytical Genomics & Data Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Felix E. Moore Collegiate Professor of Biostatistics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Vice President, Analytical Genomics & Data Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Felix E. Moore Collegiate Professor of Biostatistics, Bissan Al-Lazikani, PhD, Professor of Cancer and Drug Discovery Data Science and Head of Data Science, The Institute of Cancer Research, London, England

Professor of Cancer and Drug Discovery Data Science and Head of Data Science, The Institute of Cancer Research, Ewan Birney , PhD, Director, Joint Head of Research and Senior Scientist, EMBL's European Bioinformatics Institute, Cambridge, England

Director, Joint Head of Research and Senior Scientist, EMBL's European Bioinformatics Institute, Nancy J. Cox , PhD, Director, Vanderbilt Genetics Institute, Director, Division of Genetic Medicine, Mary Phillips Edmonds Gray Professor of Genetics, Vanderbilt School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee

Director, Vanderbilt Genetics Institute, Director, Division of Genetic Medicine, Mary Phillips Edmonds Gray Professor of Genetics, Vanderbilt School of Medicine, Joseph Gleeson , MD, Rady Professor, Department of Neurosciences and Pediatrics, Rady Children's Institute of Genomic Medicine, University of California San Diego

Rady Professor, Department of Neurosciences and Pediatrics, Rady Children's Institute of Genomic Medicine, Joakim Lundeberg , PhD, Professor in Gene Technology, KTH Royal Institute of Technology; Director of the National Genomics Infrastructure Platform, Science for Life Laboratory, Stockholm, Sweden

Professor in Gene Technology, KTH Royal Institute of Technology; Director of the National Genomics Infrastructure Platform, Science for Life Laboratory, Jonathan Pritchard , PhD, Bing Professor of Population Studies, Departments of Genetics and Biology, Stanford University , California

Bing Professor of Population Studies, Departments of Genetics and Biology, , Jay Shendure , MD, PhD, Director, Brotman Baty Institute; Professor of Genome Sciences, University of Washington ; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Director, Brotman Baty Institute; Professor of Genome Sciences, ; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Matthew State , MD, PhD, Oberndorf Family Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Executive Director, UCSF Child, Teen and Family Center, President, Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics, Weill Institute for Neurosciences, University of California San Francisco

"We are honored to have such a distinguished group of scientists serving on our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Maniatis. "Collectively, our new board members bring unparalleled breadth and depth in genetics and genomics, and a keen perspective of the field in the disease areas central to our scientific mission: neurodegenerative disease, neuropsychiatric disease, and cancer."

The board meets twice a year at the NYGC, and their work serves to strengthen the Center's unique role as a convening hub for collaborative genomic research. The NYGC is leveraging its strengths in whole genome sequencing, genomic analysis, and the development of genomic tools to discover new insights that lead to more effective therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, neuropsychiatric disease, and cancer.

About the New York Genome Center

The New York Genome Center (NYGC) is an independent, nonprofit academic research institution that serves as a multi-institutional hub for genomic research. Leveraging our strengths in whole-genome sequencing and genomic analysis, our mission is the advancement of genomic science and its application to drive novel biomedical discoveries. NYGC's areas of focus include the development of computational and experimental genomic methods and disease-focused research to better understand the genetic basis of cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and neuropsychiatric disease. In 2020, the NYGC also has directed its expertise to COVID-19 research.

NYGC harnesses the expertise and builds on the combined strengths of our faculty, staff scientists, member institutions, scientific working groups, affiliate members, and industry partners to advance genomic discovery. Central to our scientific mission is an outstanding faculty who lead independent research labs based at the NYGC, and hold tenure-track joint appointments with one of our member institutions.

Institutional founding members of the NYGC are: Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Columbia University, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, The Jackson Laboratory, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, New York University, Northwell Health, The Rockefeller University, Stony Brook University, and Weill Cornell Medicine. Institutional associate members are: American Museum of Natural History, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Hackensack Meridian Health, Hospital for Special Surgery, The New York Stem Cell Foundation, Princeton University, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

