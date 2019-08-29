New York Group's Plan for Fixing Penn Station: Rebuild, Update and Modernize Charles McKim's Original Masterpiece

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Turvey, chairman of REBUILD PENN STATION, a project of the National Civic Arts Society, calls for the restoration of the original McKim, Mead and White railroad station as a solution to what ails the ugly, inefficient, and dangerous present day transit hub.

"We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get this right—New York demands a reimagined station to improve the lives of the 600,000 plus commuters and tourists who use Penn Station daily," says Turvey.

"A reconstructed Penn Station restoring natural light to track levels, widening platforms, and adding desperately needed triple staircase/escalator combinations to each platform."
On a recent segment of public television's MetroFocus, host Rafael Pi Roman, questioned Turvey and architect, Richard Cameron, on the feasibility of Penn Station's return to greatness. "There is a precedent for historic restoration happening around the world," says Cameron, a key member of Rebuild Penn Station's team.

But this is not just your father's train station. Rebuild Penn Station's plan calls for a massive modernization of infrastructure with the removal of redundant tracks and expansion of platforms to ease congestion—a concept first suggested by the New York-based transportation design firm, ReThinkNYC.

In any event, the rebuilding and reconstruction of a thoroughly modern transportation facility with a nod to the past is a daunting task in the current political climate. "Governor Cuomo has done more than anyone to drive improvements, and we're grateful—he needs to see that our plan is a full solution that deals with infrastructure, economic development, and restoration of a great civic space.  We believe he'll see our vision," adds Turvey.

The entire interview with Rebuild Penn Station's Samuel Turvey and Richard Cameron can be seen here: https://www.thirteen.org/metrofocus/2019/08/restoring-penn-station/

