New York Group's Plan for Fixing Penn Station: Rebuild, Update and Modernize Charles McKim's Original Masterpiece

On a recent segment of public television's MetroFocus, host Rafael Pi Roman, questioned Turvey and architect, Richard Cameron, on the feasibility of Penn Station's return to greatness. "There is a precedent for historic restoration happening around the world," says Cameron, a key member of Rebuild Penn Station's team.

But this is not just your father's train station. Rebuild Penn Station's plan calls for a massive modernization of infrastructure with the removal of redundant tracks and expansion of platforms to ease congestion—a concept first suggested by the New York-based transportation design firm, ReThinkNYC.

In any event, the rebuilding and reconstruction of a thoroughly modern transportation facility with a nod to the past is a daunting task in the current political climate. "Governor Cuomo has done more than anyone to drive improvements, and we're grateful—he needs to see that our plan is a full solution that deals with infrastructure, economic development, and restoration of a great civic space. We believe he'll see our vision," adds Turvey.

The entire interview with Rebuild Penn Station's Samuel Turvey and Richard Cameron can be seen here: https://www.thirteen.org/metrofocus/2019/08/restoring-penn-station/

