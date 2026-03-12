New York Healthcare Consultant Michael Shifrin Launches BuildYourOR.com to Help Surgeons Design, Build, and Accredit Surgical Facilities

Shifrin Management Partners, LLC introduces a comprehensive online resource for surgeons seeking to establish independent office-based surgery suites and ambulatory surgery centers. The new website offers end-to-end guidance on facility development, accreditation, and practice growth from a consultant with more than 20 years of healthcare administration experience.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shifrin Management Partners, LLC has announced the launch of its new website, www.buildyouror.com, a comprehensive digital resource designed to help surgeons transform their vision of practice independence into reality. The website serves as a centralized hub for physicians across the nation seeking expert guidance on designing, building, and launching accredited surgical facilities.

Shifrin Management Partners

Founded by Michael Shifrin, MHA, Shifrin Management Partners brings more than two decades of healthcare administration expertise to independent surgical practice development. The firm specializes in guiding surgeons through every phase of facility creation—from initial concept and location selection through construction management, equipment procurement, accreditation, and operational launch. The company supports a wide range of specialties including plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, aesthetic medicine, dermatologic surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, hair restoration, and medical aesthetics.

With growing demand for physician-owned surgical facilities, many surgeons are exploring the development of office-based surgery suites (OBS) and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC). BuildYourOR.com provides guidance on every stage of the process, including regulatory planning, accreditation through organizations such as AAAASF and Quad A, facility design, equipment procurement, staffing, and operational launch.

The new website provides detailed information about the firm's comprehensive service offerings, which include surgical facility development, OBS and ASC accreditation support, strategic growth planning, equipment and vendor procurement, staffing and operations consulting, financial solutions, and structural contract guidance. Visitors can also explore success stories from leading surgeons who have partnered with Shifrin Management Partners to launch thriving independent practices in premium markets across the country.

"I've walked alongside leading surgeons through every stage of practice development—from that initial spark of independence to celebrating seven-figure annual revenues," said Michael Shifrin, MHA, founder of Shifrin Management Partners. "My role isn't simply consulting — it's becoming a strategic partner in bringing that vision to life. This website was designed to show surgeons exactly what's possible when they have the right guidance and support."

What sets Shifrin Management Partners apart is the combination of hands-on operational experience and comprehensive business development expertise. Working with the firm provides surgeons the benefit of experience that helps avoid costly mistakes and accelerates successful practice development.

Shifrin currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Manhattan Facial Surgery Suites, PLLC, one of the country's most successful and sought-after facial plastic surgery practices. In this role, he oversees operations and strategic growth for leading surgeons including David Rosenberg, MD; Andrew Timberlake, MD, PhD; Benjamin Paul, MD; and Jessica Lattman, MD, providing unique insight into both the clinical excellence surgeons demand and the business acumen required for sustainable practice growth. The firm currently manages more than 50,000 square feet of premium medical office space in New York City.

The website also introduces flexible consulting membership options, providing surgeons and medical practices ongoing access to strategic consulting support. Whether launching a new surgical practice, managing day-to-day operations, or planning for future growth, physicians can access sustained partnership and guidance tailored to their needs.

More About Shifrin Management Partners

Shifrin Management Partners, LLC is a New York-based healthcare consulting firm specializing in surgical facility development, office-based surgery suite (OBS) design, ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development, accreditation consulting, and medical practice management.

Founded by Michael Shifrin, MHA, a graduate of Hofstra University with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare administration, the firm helps surgeons design, build, and launch accredited surgical facilities nationwide. The company also provides boutique property management services tailored exclusively to medical offices and surgical facilities.

Shifrin Management Partners has worked with leading practices across some of the country's most competitive healthcare markets, including Manhattan, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Colorado, and Florida.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.buildyouror.com

