New York Healthcare Entrepreneur Bracha Banayan Launches Hello Dose Telehealth Platform for Clinician-Supervised GLP-1 Weight Management Care, Introducing the DROP™ Method Framework

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracha Banayan, FNP, founder of Hello Dose and IVDrips, has launched Hello Dose, a telehealth platform offering clinician-supervised GLP-1 medication management, when clinically appropriate, for adults who are evaluated and determined to be appropriate candidates following comprehensive medical review. The platform provides virtual consultations with licensed Nurse Practitioners, thorough medical screening, and ongoing clinical monitoring. All prescriptions are individualized based on provider evaluation and dispensed by licensed pharmacies.

GLP-1 receptor agonist medications, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, are FDA-approved prescription medications for specific medical indications and are prescribed in clinical settings under licensed provider supervision. These medications carry potential risks and side effects and are not appropriate for all individuals. Patients are evaluated for contraindications and suitability prior to any treatment decision.

Hello Dose offers treatment plans individualized based on each patient's medical history, clinical presentation, and provider determination of appropriateness. The platform emphasizes personalized dosing strategies, which may include carefully titrated or lower-dose approaches when clinically appropriate, based on provider evaluation and patient response. Treatment outcomes vary by individual, and participation in the program is not guaranteed.

In addition to medical oversight, Hello Dose introduces the DROP™ Method, a structured four-step framework designed to provide behavioral and educational support alongside clinician-supervised treatment. The DROP™ Method is intended to complement medical care by helping patients develop greater awareness of lifestyle patterns and decision-making processes within a provider-guided plan.

The DROP™ Method includes:

Dosing — Personalized medication management based on individual provider evaluation rather than a standardized protocol.

Real-Time Feedback — Ongoing clinical monitoring and provider communication to assess patient response and adjust care when appropriate.

Own Your Habits — Structured educational guidance intended to increase awareness of hunger cues, energy levels, and behavioral patterns.

Pause — Supportive tools designed to encourage mindful decision-making within a medically supervised framework.

Beyond structured clinical oversight, Hello Dose also provides patients access to a private, moderated community designed to offer educational resources and structured support throughout their participation in the program. Members may participate in scheduled live sessions led by the Hello Dose clinical team and invited guest speakers focusing on nutrition, lifestyle education, and behavioral awareness. The community is moderated and intended to supplement, not replace, individualized provider care.

Every Hello Dose patient completes a comprehensive medical intake and contraindication screening prior to any treatment consideration. Virtual consultations are conducted by licensed Nurse Practitioners operating within their scope of practice, and ongoing follow-up appointments provide clinical monitoring for patients accepted into the program. Banayan has participated in the training and onboarding of Hello Dose Nurse Practitioners to help maintain consistent clinical standards across the platform.

"Our goal is to provide patients with the same level of clinical attention and medical oversight they would receive in a traditional healthcare setting, while leveraging the accessibility of telehealth," says Bracha Banayan, FNP, founder of Hello Dose. "We believe responsible, patient-centered care involves ongoing provider relationships, individualized evaluation, and clinical judgment when determining whether treatment is appropriate."

Banayan has been featured in The Wall Street Journal and CBS News for her work in modern healthcare delivery. She continues to focus on structured, clinician-led care models designed to prioritize medical oversight and patient education.

Hello Dose is a telehealth platform providing clinician-supervised GLP-1 medication management, when clinically appropriate, for adults seeking provider-guided weight management support. Founded by Bracha Banayan, FNP, an ANCC-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, author, and healthcare entrepreneur, the platform offers virtual consultations, comprehensive medical screening, ongoing clinical monitoring, and access to a moderated educational community. The platform incorporates the DROP™ Method framework to provide behavioral and educational support alongside medical supervision and emphasizes individualized dosing strategies based on provider evaluation. Banayan is also the founder of IVDrips and has over a decade of clinical experience. She received her nursing education from State University of New York Downstate Health Sciences University. All Hello Dose treatments are prescribed and monitored by licensed healthcare providers, and prescriptions are filled by licensed pharmacies. Treatment eligibility and outcomes are determined by provider evaluation, and specific medical results are not guaranteed.

For more information about Hello Dose, please visit www.hellodose.com or call (607) 638-3948.

Steve Simonelli

(607) 638-3948

https://www.hellodose.com

