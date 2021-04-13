New York Home Service Experts Address Indoor Air Quality

"We know the average American spends 90 percent of their time indoors," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "With that much time spent inside, it is important that homeowners to know that poor air quality can contribute to various health issues and cause different infections and chronic diseases."

According to the EPA, indoor concentrations of some pollutants have increased in recent decades due to construction and a number of pesticides and household cleaners.

Some of the common symptoms of poor IAQ include irritation of the eyes, nose, throat and skin; headaches; coughing, sneezing and nasal congestion. During the spring, pollen can make sneezing and coughing a regular issue.

Preparing for spring time pollutants is one of the best ways to help improve IAQ during the season. Cleaning air ducts can help get rid of the allergens that have been drawn into your HVAC unit. Regularly changing air filters will help clean air circulate throughout a home.

Ventilating the house by opening a window or using an air purifier while cleaning will help reduce volatile organic compounds in a home as well.

"While preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a real concern, it is just as important to improve your air quality for other health reasons," said Petri. "It is an easy thing to do and little things, like changing air filters regularly, make a big difference."

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

