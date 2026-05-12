New York Jets Launch Partnership with Elite Sports Travel to Elevate the International Fan Experience

The team's newest partner will create all-inclusive excursions for UK Jets fans

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Jets are igniting the international experience by bringing UK fans closer than ever to Jets football through a new partnership with Elite Sports Travel, the UK's NFL travel leader. Through customized, all-inclusive US gameday experiences, the partnership delivers exclusive access, premium travel, and unforgettable moments as part of the Jets' global fan engagement efforts.

Elite Sports Travel will offer a fully immersive Jets takeover weekend late in the 2026 season, based around a Jets home game at MetLife Stadium

"This partnership with Elite Sports Travel allows us to deepen our connection with Jets fans in the UK by delivering a world-class, end-to-end game day experience," said Jeff Fernandez, Jets Senior Vice President of Business Development + Ventures. "As we continue to grow the Jets brand internationally, we're focused on creating meaningful, unforgettable moments for our global fan base, and Elite Sports Travel is a strong partner in helping us do that."

Late in the 2026 season, Elite Sports Travel will offer a fully immersive Jets takeover weekend based around a Jets home game. The trip will include round-trip flights, a 3-night hotel stay, New York Jets game tickets, and various other weekend events. Elite Sports Travel will manage all aspects of the travel experience while working to connect with Jets' most dedicated UK fans.

"Our clients have been flying out to watch NFL games in the US for years, and the appetite among UK fans for the real American gameday is only getting bigger," said Ben Welch, Founder and Operations Director of Elite Sports Travel. "Partnering with the Jets means we can offer something genuinely different: not just a ticket and a hotel, but proper access, the kind of moments money normally can't buy, and a weekend where you are looked after end-to-end. The Jets have been brilliant to work with, and we can't wait to share that experience with the UK Jets fans."

In addition to Jets game tickets, fans will enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of either MetLife Stadium or the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, a meet-and-greet with New York Jets legend Wayne Chrebet, and postgame field access for all guests. Those who book before the NFL schedule is released through the exclusive "Early Bird" offer will also receive pregame field passes. Fans will have the option to enhance their package with ticket, flight, and hotel upgrades, as well as extend their stay to experience all that New York City has to offer.

About Elite Sports Travel

Founded in 2014 and based in Hertfordshire, Elite Sports Travel is the UK's leading luxury sports travel operator, specialising in high-end packages to the NFL, the Masters, Formula 1, England Cricket tours and other marquee events around the world. The company is well known for its NFL programme, having taken thousands of British fans across the Atlantic for regular-season games, the Super Bowl and multi-city road trips, and is rated 5 stars on Trustpilot. Every Elite Sports Travel group trip is fully hosted by the in-house team and built around premium hotels, exclusive events, behind-the-scenes access and money-can't-buy moments designed for guests who want the very best of sport, travel and hospitality in one package. For more information visit elitesportstravel.co.uk.

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL's Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today's league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.

SOURCE New York Jets