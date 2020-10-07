New York Life Investment Management CEO Yie-Hsin Hung Named One of American Banker's 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance for Fourth Consecutive Year

As CEO, Ms. Hung is responsible for all aspects of NYLIM's global business, which spans nine specialist investment management boutiques with offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia, and a diversified U.S. mutual fund and ETF operation. Since she joined the organization in 2010, NYLIM's assets under management have tripled through a combination of geographic expansion, organic initiatives and acquisitions, which expanded the firm's international presence from 10 percent of total assets to more than 50 percent. Ms. Hung became CEO of NYLIM in 2015.

"For the past five years, New York Life Investment Management has thrived under Yie-Hsin's leadership," said New York Life Chairman and CEO Ted Mathas. "I'm proud of what she's accomplished, and especially proud of how she's done it – with a focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and sustainability. She deserves this prestigious recognition."

"There are many women and men across financial services who are doing extraordinary work in a year of incredible disruption that is unlike anything we have ever experienced before. Against this backdrop, where the circumstances have raised the bar for everyone, the women selected for this honor continue to stand out as the best of the best," said Bonnie McGeer, Executive Editor of American Banker and Chair of its Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance program.

The full list can be found here: https://www.americanbanker.com/list/most-powerful-women-in-finance

