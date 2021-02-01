New York Life Investments and American Heart Association Introduce Thematic ESG ETF Focused on Health and Wellbeing

HART adopts a thematic ESG investment approach aligned with the AHA's overall mission of helping people live longer, healthier lives. It invests in companies that reflect core AHA initiatives, research and programming, with a specific focus on those that provide:

Diagnosis and/or treatment of cardiovascular diseases

Manufacturing and distribution of healthy food or wellness products

Services allowing people to access information about their health and thereby make better, heart-healthy decisions about their lifestyles

Solutions for people to track their fitness and engage in a healthy lifestyle.

Amplifying the thematic impact of HART, New York Life Investments and IndexIQ will, in connection with the strategy, make ongoing contributions to the American Heart Association's Social Impact Fund1. Launched in 2019, the Association's Social Impact Fund was designed to enhance communities by investing in local entrepreneurs and organizations that are breaking down the social and economic barriers to health equity. To date, it has activated more than $35 million in new funding for 39 organizations.

Creating "Dual Impact"

HART is IndexIQ's first thematic, "Dual Impact" ESG ETF, and is part of a broader strategy at New York Life Investments designed to balance "me focused" returns and "we focused" social good by granting values-driven investors access to investment strategies that advance social causes and important global initiatives. HART exemplifies the Firm's commitment to building a better future for investors and their communities. Through a suite of strategies invested in core thematic sectors and areas of focus within ESG, New York Life Investments will offer investors investment strategies that seek to provide competitive returns while contributing to building a more sustainable future.

Building a More Sustainable Future

Yie-Hsin Hung, Chief Executive Officer – New York Life Investment Management :

"Sustainable investing has long been at the heart of our approach at New York Life Investments, and we are delighted to team with the American Heart Association to introduce a thematic, and impact-oriented investment strategy that harnesses our long-standing investment expertise with their enduring and powerful mission to help people live healthier lives. HART reflects that an investment strategy is not about generating potential returns alone – when it's done in a constructive and sustainable way, it can also be a path toward advancing social good."

Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer – American Heart Association:

"While overall death rates from heart disease and stroke declined over the past two decades until a recent plateau, these gains were not equitably shared among all people. Our Social Impact Fund is one of the many new ways we are working to address this issue and improve health equity. We are grateful to be aligned with a like-minded, purpose-driven enterprise such as New York Life Investments, which is launching a product that affords investors potential returns that can also benefit their local communities and the social entrepreneurs that are contributing toward building an equitable, sustainable, and healthier future."

About New York Life Investments

With $662 billion in Assets Under Management* as of December 31, 2020, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States** and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life Insurance Company's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life Insurance Company has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies***.

*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of December 31, 2020. AUM for Candriam and Ausbil is reported at the spot rate.

**Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/18/20. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

***Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/15/2020: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+) The financial strength of New York Life Insurance Company applies only to its insurance products and not to investment products which are subject to market risk and fluctuation in value.

"New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.

About IndexIQ

IndexIQ, a New York Life Investments company, is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with a decade of offering highly differentiated and innovative solutions to retail and institutional investors. With $4.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, IndexIQ leverages the asset management capabilities of New York Life Investments' multi-boutique platform into its suite of offerings which include: fixed income, equities, alternatives, ESG and specialty asset classes.

For additional information on IndexIQ, visit newyorklifeinvestments.com/etf | Twitter | LinkedIn

Disclosures

All investments are subject to risk and will fluctuate in value.

Consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and the statement of additional information include this and other relevant information about the Funds and are available by visiting IQetfs.com or calling (888) 474-7725. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including loss on principal.

IndexIQ® is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC and serves as the advisor to the IndexIQ ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS) is the principal underwriter of the ETFs, and NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a distributor of the ETFs. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is located at 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with NYLIFE Distributors LLC. "New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of the investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.

Shares of the Fund are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by American Heart Association, Inc. ("AHA"). The Fund's sponsor, IndexIQ, and its affiliates are donors to and supporters of AHA's Social Impact Fund and are making a substantial contribution to the Social Impact Fund. AHA makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to prospective or actual investors in the Fund or to any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in any financial product, including one seeking to track the Underlying Index, the ability of the Fund to track the performance of the Underlying Index, the ability of the Underlying Index to meet or exceed stock market performance, the suitability of the Fund or the ability of the Underlying Index or Fund to achieve its investment goals. AHA has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of shares of the Fund. AHA is not an investment adviser or a fund distributor or service provider. Inclusion of a security within the Underlying Index is not a recommendation by AHA to buy, sell or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice or a guarantee that the investment goals of the Underlying Index will be achieved. AHA does not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of the Underlying Index or any data included therein.

1 New York Life Investment Management LLC (NYLIM) and IndexIQ Advisors LLC (IndexIQ) are donors to and supporters of American Heart Association's Social Impact Fund and are making a substantial contribution to the Social Impact Fund.

SOURCE New York Life Investments

