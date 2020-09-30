New York Life Investments Announces Appointment of John Pavese as Head of Global Relationship Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Investments today announced the appointment of John Pavese as head of Global Relationship Management. Based in New York, Mr. Pavese will report to Jac McLean, head of U.S. Distribution. In leading the Global Relationship Management team, Mr. Pavese will focus on delivering the highest level of service for the company's strategic client relationships, across all third-party retail and intermediary channels.

"John not only brings an outstanding track record of developing and maintaining relationships across complex client organizations, but he also possesses the experience necessary to provide the vision, strategic direction and holistic solution-based approach to our clients across their organizations," said Mr. McLean. "John's reputation aligns incredibly well with our ongoing commitment to building strong relationships with our clients while also supporting them through our value-add programming tailored to today's most critical practice management topics."

With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Pavese brings an extensive background in relationship management to New York Life Investments. Most recently, he was Managing Director and head of Third-Party Relationship Management at Merrill Lynch. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch, Mr. Pavese was a Corporate Vice President and National Relationship Product Manager at UBS Financial Services with the Mutual Funds Consulting Services Group. Mr. Pavese received his Bachelor of Science degree from Kean College.

About New York Life Investments

With $600 billion in Assets Under Management* as of June 30, 2020, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

About New York Life

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States** and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies***.

*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of June 30, 2020. AUM for Candriam and Ausbil is reported at the spot rate.

**Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/18/20. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

***Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/12/19: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).

For additional information, please contact: Allison Scott Kate Sylvester New York Life Sloane & Company (212) 576-4517 (212) 486-9500 [email protected] [email protected]

