New York Life Investments Announces Renaming of its MainStay and IndexIQ Fund Lineup

News provided by

New York Life Investments

Jun 10, 2024, 09:00 ET

The product renaming will connect the product range with the New York Life Investments brand

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Investments ("NYLI") today announced that effective on the dates shown below, its MainStay and IndexIQ products will be renamed to better align with the strength of its brand and ensure its products are more easily recognizable.

"This is an exciting chapter in the evolution of our business, which we believe will create more distinction in the market, and greater brand clarity and consistency for New York Life Investments and our boutiques," said Kirk Lehneis, Chief Operating Officer and Head of U.S. Retail at New York Life Investments.

The changes will be reflected as follows: 

MAINSTAY FUNDS

CURRENT FUND NAME

NEW FUND NAME

Listed Closed-End Funds*

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends
Term Fund

NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term
Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal
Opportunities Fund

NYLI MacKay DefinedTerm Muni Opportunities Fund

Closed-End Interval Fund*

MainStay MacKay Municipal Income Opportunities
Fund

NYLI MacKay Muni Income Opportunities Fund

Open-End Funds*

MainStay Balanced Fund

NYLI Balanced Fund

MainStay Candriam Emerging Markets Debt Fund

NYLI Candriam Emerging Markets Debt Fund

MainStay Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Fund

NYLI Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund

NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund

MainStay CBRE Real Estate Fund

NYLI CBRE Real Estate Fund

MainStay Conservative ETF Allocation Fund

NYLI Conservative ETF Allocation Fund

MainStay Conservative Allocation Fund

NYLI Conservative Allocation Fund

MainStay Cushing® MLP Premier Fund

NYLI Cushing® MLP Premier Fund

MainStay Epoch Capital Growth Fund

NYLI Epoch Capital Growth Fund

MainStay Epoch Global Equity Yield Fund

NYLI Epoch Global Equity Yield Fund

MainStay Epoch International Choice Fund

NYLI Epoch International Choice Fund

MainStay Epoch U.S. Equity Yield Fund

NYLI Epoch U.S. Equity Yield Fund

MainStay Equity Allocation Fund

NYLI Equity Allocation Fund

MainStay Equity ETF Allocation Fund

NYLI Equity ETF Allocation Fund

MainStay Fiera SMID Growth Fund

NYLI Fiera SMID Growth Fund

MainStay Floating Rate Fund

NYLI Floating Rate Fund

MainStay Growth Allocation Fund

NYLI Growth Allocation Fund

MainStay Growth ETF Allocation Fund

NYLI Growth ETF Allocation Fund

MainStay Income Builder Fund

NYLI Income Builder Fund

MainStay MacKay Arizona Muni Fund

NYLI MacKay Arizona Muni Fund

MainStay MacKay California Tax Free Opportunities
Fund

NYLI MacKay California Muni Fund

MainStay MacKay Colorado Muni Fund

NYLI MacKay Colorado Muni Fund

MainStay MacKay Convertible Fund

NYLI MacKay Convertible Fund

MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

NYLI MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

MainStay MacKay High Yield Municipal Bond Fund

NYLI MacKay High Yield Muni Bond Fund

MainStay MacKay New York Tax Free Opportunities
Fund

NYLI MacKay New York Muni Fund

MainStay MacKay Oregon Muni Fund

NYLI MacKay Oregon Muni Fund

MainStay MacKay Short Duration High Income Fund

NYLI MacKay Short Duration High Income Fund

MainStay MacKay Short Term Municipal Fund

NYLI MacKay Short Term Muni Fund

MainStay MacKay Strategic Bond Fund

NYLI MacKay Strategic Bond Fund

MainStay MacKay Strategic Municipal Allocation Fund

NYLI MacKay Strategic Muni Allocation Fund

MainStay MacKay Tax Free Bond Fund

NYLI MacKay Tax Free Bond Fund

MainStay MacKay Total Return Bond Fund

NYLI MacKay Total Return Bond Fund

MainStay MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Fund

NYLI MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Fund

MainStay MacKay Utah Muni Fund

NYLI MacKay Utah Muni Fund

MainStay Moderate Allocation Fund

NYLI Moderate Allocation Fund

MainStay Moderate ETF Allocation Fund

NYLI Moderate ETF Allocation Fund

MainStay Money Market Fund

NYLI Money Market Fund

MainStay PineStone Global Equity Fund

NYLI PineStone Global Equity Fund

MainStay PineStone International Equity Fund

NYLI PineStone International Equity Fund

MainStay PineStone U.S. Equity Fund

NYLI PineStone U.S. Equity Fund

MainStay S&P 500 Index Fund

NYLI S&P 500 Index Fund

MainStay Short Term Bond Fund

NYLI Short Term Bond Fund

MainStay U.S. Government Liquidity Fund

NYLI U.S. Government Liquidity Fund

MainStay WMC Growth Fund

NYLI WMC Growth Fund

MainStay WMC International Research Equity Fund

NYLI WMC International Research Equity Fund

MainStay WMC Small Companies Fund

NYLI WMC Small Companies Fund

MainStay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund

NYLI Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund

MainStay WMC Enduring Capital Fund

NYLI WMC Enduring Capital Fund

MainStay WMC Value Fund

NYLI WMC Value Fund


MAINSTAY VP PORTFOLIOS**

CURRENT PORTFOLIO NAME

NEW PORTFOLIO NAME

MainStay VP American Century Sustainable Equity
Portfolio

NYLI VP American Century Sustainable Equity
Portfolio

MainStay VP Balanced Portfolio

NYLI VP Balanced Portfolio

MainStay VP Bond Portfolio

NYLI VP Bond Portfolio

MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity
Portfolio

NYLI VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio

NYLI VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio

MainStay VP Conservative Allocation Portfolio

NYLI VP Conservative Allocation Portfolio

MainStay VP Epoch U.S. Equity Yield Portfolio

NYLI VP Epoch U.S. Equity Yield Portfolio

MainStay VP Equity Allocation Portfolio

NYLI VP Equity Allocation Portfolio

MainStay VP Fidelity Institutional AM® Utilities Portfolio

NYLI VP Fidelity Institutional AM® Utilities Portfolio

MainStay VP Floating Rate Portfolio

NYLI VP Floating Rate Portfolio

MainStay VP Growth Allocation Portfolio

NYLI VP Growth Allocation Portfolio

MainStay VP Income Builder Portfolio

NYLI VP Income Builder Portfolio

MainStay VP Indexed Bond Portfolio

NYLI VP Indexed Bond Portfolio

MainStay VP Hedge Multi-Strategy Portfolio

NYLI VP Hedge Multi-Strategy Portfolio

MainStay VP Janus Henderson Balanced Portfolio

NYLI VP Janus Henderson Balanced Portfolio

MainStay VP MacKay Convertible Portfolio

NYLI VP MacKay Convertible Portfolio

MainStay VP MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Portfolio

NYLI VP MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Portfolio

MainStay VP MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond
Portfolio

NYLI VP MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Portfolio

MainStay VP MacKay Strategic Bond Portfolio

NYLI VP MacKay Strategic Bond Portfolio

MainStay VP Moderate Allocation Portfolio

NYLI VP Moderate Allocation Portfolio

MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio

NYLI VP Natural Resources Portfolio

MainStay VP PIMCO Real Return Portfolio

NYLI VP PIMCO Real Return Portfolio

MainStay VP PineStone International Equity Portfolio

NYLI VP PineStone International Equity Portfolio

MainStay VP S&P 500 Index Portfolio

NYLI VP S&P 500 Index Portfolio

MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio

NYLI VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio

MainStay VP U.S. Government Money Market Portfolio

NYLI VP U.S. Government Money Market Portfolio

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio

NYLI VP Wellington Growth Portfolio

MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio

NYLI VP Schroders Mid Cap Opportunities Portfolio

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio

NYLI VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio

MainStay VP Wellington U.S. Equity Portfolio

NYLI VP Dimensional U.S. Equity Portfolio

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio

NYLI VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio

INDEXIQ ETFs*

CURRENT ETF NAME

NEW ETF NAME

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF

IQ 500 International ETF

NYLI 500 International ETF

IQ Candriam International Equity ETF

NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF

IQ Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF

IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF

NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF

IQ Clean Oceans ETF

NYLI Clean Oceans ETF

IQ Cleaner Transport ETF

NYLI Cleaner Transport ETF

IQ Engender Equality ETF

NYLI Engender Equality ETF

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

NYLI Healthy Hearts ETF

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF

NYLI MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF

IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF

NYLI MacKay ESG High Income ETF

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

NYLI MacKay Muni Insured ETF

IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF

NYLI MacKay Muni Intermediate ETF

IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF

NYLI MacKay California Muni Intermediate ETF

IQ MacKay Securitized Income ETF

NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF

IQ CBRE Real Assets ETF

NYLI CBRE Real Assets ETF

IQ Winslow Large Cap Growth ETF

NYLI Winslow Large Cap Growth ETF

IQ Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

 

*Name changes effective August 28, 2024.
**Name changes effective August 12, 2024.

For more information on the funds and on New York Life Investments' full suite of product offerings, as well as insights and commentary, please visit our website here.  

About New York Life Investments 
With $725 billion in Assets Under Management as of March 31, 2024, New York Life Investments, Pensions and Investments' 25th Largest Money Manager*[1], is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company, and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships. 

[1] On June 12, 2023, New York Life Investments was ranked #25 in Pensions & Investments' Largest Money Managers 2023 for the time period 12/31/21 – 12/31/22. (Managers are ranked by total worldwide institutional assets under management. Full list here.) No direct or indirect compensation was paid for the creation and distribution of this ranking. For more information about ranking click here - Largest Money Managers 2023 | Pensions & Investments (pionline.com

"New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company. 

Consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus, or summary prospectus, and the statement of additional information include this and other relevant information about the Funds and are available by visiting IQetfs.com or calling (888) 474-7725 for IndexIQ ETFs and by calling 800-624-6782 for MainStay  Funds®. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The MainStay Funds® are managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC and distributed through NYLIFE Distributors LLC, 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. IndexIQ® is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC and serves as the advisor to the IndexIQ ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS) is the principal underwriter of the ETFs. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a distributor of the ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with NYLIFE Distributors LLC. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a Member FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE New York Life Investments

Also from this source

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE: MEGI) Declares Monthly Distribution for May 2024 and Availability of 19(a) Notice

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: MEGI) today announced the Fund's monthly distributions for May 2024 of...

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE: MEGI) Declares Monthly Distribution for April 2024 and Availability of 19(a) Notice

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: MEGI) today announced the Fund's monthly distributions for April 2024 of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mutual Funds

News Releases in Similar Topics