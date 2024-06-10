New York Life Investments Announces Renaming of its MainStay and IndexIQ Fund Lineup

The product renaming will connect the product range with the New York Life Investments brand

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Investments ("NYLI") today announced that effective on the dates shown below, its MainStay and IndexIQ products will be renamed to better align with the strength of its brand and ensure its products are more easily recognizable.

"This is an exciting chapter in the evolution of our business, which we believe will create more distinction in the market, and greater brand clarity and consistency for New York Life Investments and our boutiques," said Kirk Lehneis, Chief Operating Officer and Head of U.S. Retail at New York Life Investments.

The changes will be reflected as follows:

MAINSTAY FUNDS CURRENT FUND NAME NEW FUND NAME Listed Closed-End Funds* MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends

Term Fund NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term

Fund MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal

Opportunities Fund NYLI MacKay DefinedTerm Muni Opportunities Fund Closed-End Interval Fund* MainStay MacKay Municipal Income Opportunities

Fund NYLI MacKay Muni Income Opportunities Fund Open-End Funds* MainStay Balanced Fund NYLI Balanced Fund MainStay Candriam Emerging Markets Debt Fund NYLI Candriam Emerging Markets Debt Fund MainStay Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Fund NYLI Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Fund MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund MainStay CBRE Real Estate Fund NYLI CBRE Real Estate Fund MainStay Conservative ETF Allocation Fund NYLI Conservative ETF Allocation Fund MainStay Conservative Allocation Fund NYLI Conservative Allocation Fund MainStay Cushing® MLP Premier Fund NYLI Cushing® MLP Premier Fund MainStay Epoch Capital Growth Fund NYLI Epoch Capital Growth Fund MainStay Epoch Global Equity Yield Fund NYLI Epoch Global Equity Yield Fund MainStay Epoch International Choice Fund NYLI Epoch International Choice Fund MainStay Epoch U.S. Equity Yield Fund NYLI Epoch U.S. Equity Yield Fund MainStay Equity Allocation Fund NYLI Equity Allocation Fund MainStay Equity ETF Allocation Fund NYLI Equity ETF Allocation Fund MainStay Fiera SMID Growth Fund NYLI Fiera SMID Growth Fund MainStay Floating Rate Fund NYLI Floating Rate Fund MainStay Growth Allocation Fund NYLI Growth Allocation Fund MainStay Growth ETF Allocation Fund NYLI Growth ETF Allocation Fund MainStay Income Builder Fund NYLI Income Builder Fund MainStay MacKay Arizona Muni Fund NYLI MacKay Arizona Muni Fund MainStay MacKay California Tax Free Opportunities

Fund NYLI MacKay California Muni Fund MainStay MacKay Colorado Muni Fund NYLI MacKay Colorado Muni Fund MainStay MacKay Convertible Fund NYLI MacKay Convertible Fund MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund NYLI MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund MainStay MacKay High Yield Municipal Bond Fund NYLI MacKay High Yield Muni Bond Fund MainStay MacKay New York Tax Free Opportunities

Fund NYLI MacKay New York Muni Fund MainStay MacKay Oregon Muni Fund NYLI MacKay Oregon Muni Fund MainStay MacKay Short Duration High Income Fund NYLI MacKay Short Duration High Income Fund MainStay MacKay Short Term Municipal Fund NYLI MacKay Short Term Muni Fund MainStay MacKay Strategic Bond Fund NYLI MacKay Strategic Bond Fund MainStay MacKay Strategic Municipal Allocation Fund NYLI MacKay Strategic Muni Allocation Fund MainStay MacKay Tax Free Bond Fund NYLI MacKay Tax Free Bond Fund MainStay MacKay Total Return Bond Fund NYLI MacKay Total Return Bond Fund MainStay MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Fund NYLI MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Fund MainStay MacKay Utah Muni Fund NYLI MacKay Utah Muni Fund MainStay Moderate Allocation Fund NYLI Moderate Allocation Fund MainStay Moderate ETF Allocation Fund NYLI Moderate ETF Allocation Fund MainStay Money Market Fund NYLI Money Market Fund MainStay PineStone Global Equity Fund NYLI PineStone Global Equity Fund MainStay PineStone International Equity Fund NYLI PineStone International Equity Fund MainStay PineStone U.S. Equity Fund NYLI PineStone U.S. Equity Fund MainStay S&P 500 Index Fund NYLI S&P 500 Index Fund MainStay Short Term Bond Fund NYLI Short Term Bond Fund MainStay U.S. Government Liquidity Fund NYLI U.S. Government Liquidity Fund MainStay WMC Growth Fund NYLI WMC Growth Fund MainStay WMC International Research Equity Fund NYLI WMC International Research Equity Fund MainStay WMC Small Companies Fund NYLI WMC Small Companies Fund MainStay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund NYLI Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund MainStay WMC Enduring Capital Fund NYLI WMC Enduring Capital Fund MainStay WMC Value Fund NYLI WMC Value Fund



MAINSTAY VP PORTFOLIOS** CURRENT PORTFOLIO NAME NEW PORTFOLIO NAME MainStay VP American Century Sustainable Equity

Portfolio NYLI VP American Century Sustainable Equity

Portfolio MainStay VP Balanced Portfolio NYLI VP Balanced Portfolio MainStay VP Bond Portfolio NYLI VP Bond Portfolio MainStay VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity

Portfolio NYLI VP Candriam Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio NYLI VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio MainStay VP Conservative Allocation Portfolio NYLI VP Conservative Allocation Portfolio MainStay VP Epoch U.S. Equity Yield Portfolio NYLI VP Epoch U.S. Equity Yield Portfolio MainStay VP Equity Allocation Portfolio NYLI VP Equity Allocation Portfolio MainStay VP Fidelity Institutional AM® Utilities Portfolio NYLI VP Fidelity Institutional AM® Utilities Portfolio MainStay VP Floating Rate Portfolio NYLI VP Floating Rate Portfolio MainStay VP Growth Allocation Portfolio NYLI VP Growth Allocation Portfolio MainStay VP Income Builder Portfolio NYLI VP Income Builder Portfolio MainStay VP Indexed Bond Portfolio NYLI VP Indexed Bond Portfolio MainStay VP Hedge Multi-Strategy Portfolio NYLI VP Hedge Multi-Strategy Portfolio MainStay VP Janus Henderson Balanced Portfolio NYLI VP Janus Henderson Balanced Portfolio MainStay VP MacKay Convertible Portfolio NYLI VP MacKay Convertible Portfolio MainStay VP MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Portfolio NYLI VP MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Portfolio MainStay VP MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond

Portfolio NYLI VP MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Portfolio MainStay VP MacKay Strategic Bond Portfolio NYLI VP MacKay Strategic Bond Portfolio MainStay VP Moderate Allocation Portfolio NYLI VP Moderate Allocation Portfolio MainStay VP Natural Resources Portfolio NYLI VP Natural Resources Portfolio MainStay VP PIMCO Real Return Portfolio NYLI VP PIMCO Real Return Portfolio MainStay VP PineStone International Equity Portfolio NYLI VP PineStone International Equity Portfolio MainStay VP S&P 500 Index Portfolio NYLI VP S&P 500 Index Portfolio MainStay VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio NYLI VP Small Cap Growth Portfolio MainStay VP U.S. Government Money Market Portfolio NYLI VP U.S. Government Money Market Portfolio MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio NYLI VP Wellington Growth Portfolio MainStay VP Wellington Mid Cap Portfolio NYLI VP Schroders Mid Cap Opportunities Portfolio MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio NYLI VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio MainStay VP Wellington U.S. Equity Portfolio NYLI VP Dimensional U.S. Equity Portfolio MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio NYLI VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio

INDEXIQ ETFs* CURRENT ETF NAME NEW ETF NAME IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF IQ 500 International ETF NYLI 500 International ETF IQ Candriam International Equity ETF NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF IQ Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF IQ Clean Oceans ETF NYLI Clean Oceans ETF IQ Cleaner Transport ETF NYLI Cleaner Transport ETF IQ Engender Equality ETF NYLI Engender Equality ETF IQ Healthy Hearts ETF NYLI Healthy Hearts ETF IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF NYLI MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF NYLI MacKay ESG High Income ETF IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF NYLI MacKay Muni Insured ETF IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF NYLI MacKay Muni Intermediate ETF IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF NYLI MacKay California Muni Intermediate ETF IQ MacKay Securitized Income ETF NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF IQ CBRE Real Assets ETF NYLI CBRE Real Assets ETF IQ Winslow Large Cap Growth ETF NYLI Winslow Large Cap Growth ETF IQ Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

*Name changes effective August 28, 2024.

**Name changes effective August 12, 2024.

For more information on the funds and on New York Life Investments' full suite of product offerings, as well as insights and commentary, please visit our website here .

