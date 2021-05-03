New York Life Investments Launches Advisor Advancement Institute to Empower Financial Advisors with Resources to Help Clients Build a Better Financial Future

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Investments today announced the launch of the Advisor Advancement Institute, a comprehensive, educational practice management platform to help financial advisors build better practices and develop deeper, more valuable client relationships. The launch of the Advisor Advancement Institute also coincides with New York Life Investments' launch of a new professional development program focused on helping advisors learn from some of the industry's best and most successful advisors.

Building on New York Life Investments' existing practice management programming and informed by interactions with more than 35,000 advisors in the last two years, the Advisor Advancement Institute will continue to invest in proprietary research that helps advisors gain valuable perspectives in areas such as women and investing, ESG investing and building high performance teams.

"The launch of the Advisor Advancement Institute further underscores our commitment to providing advisors with the immersive educational and experiential tools to build innovative, relationship-centered practices," said Yie-Hsin Hung, CEO of New York Life Investment Management. "Empowering advisors with the research and programming on the issues that matter most to their clients is mission-critical in the investment community today as they look to grow their businesses and help their clients plan for a stronger financial future."

In alignment with the launch, the Advisor Advancement Institute also introduced a new "How the Best Become the Best" professional development program to help advisors identify areas of opportunity and growth as they seek to further evolve their practices. By partnering with R.J. Shook, Founder and President of SHOOK Research, and Dr. Kevin Elko, a nationally-renowned sports psychologist, motivational speaker and best-selling author, the program offers insights into how the best advisors think and execute.

"With advisor demand for virtual lessons and on-demand educational content only magnified by the pandemic, we saw an opportunity to launch the Advisor Advancement Institute to scale our program and bring in new partners to help advisors better understand the emerging needs of clients," added Jennifer Tarsney, Head of the Advisor Advancement Institute at New York Life Investments. "We are thrilled to partner with R.J. Shook and Dr. Kevin Elko to bring advisors expert insights on the latest best practices so they can deepen their relationships with their clients and better help them achieve their financial goals."

The "How the Best Become the Best" program features two core components:

A 50-question "Top Advisor Mindset Assessment" that allows advisors to benchmark their performance across key traits such as boldness and resiliency. The assessment can be taken here.

A six-module masterclass video series with expert insights from leading advisors. The modules offer opportunities for further education and improvement in key growth areas. The videos can be viewed here.

"What New York Life Investments has built is unique – the Advisor Advancement Institute's masterclass program helps advisors assess their own strengths and weaknesses and also shares practical lessons from leading advisors across the country. As advisors increasingly seek out opportunities to scale their businesses and build high-performance teams, content that allows them to learn from some of the best of the best in the industry is crucial," said R.J. Shook.

About New York Life Investments

With more than $600 billion in Assets Under Management* as of December 31, 2020, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of our parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life). We offer clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through our family of affiliated boutiques. We remain committed to our clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of our boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of December 31, 2020. For certain non-U.S. investment advisors AUM is reported at the spot rate. AUM beginning in 2012 excludes Assets under Administration. AUM is reported in USD.

About New York Life

New York Life Insurance Company ( www.newyorklife.com ), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world.2 Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.3

Footnotes

1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/18/2020. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/ .

2As reported by "Fortune 2021 World's Most Admired Companies ranking within Insurance (Life and Health)," Fortune magazine, 2/1/2021. For methodology, please see https://fortune.com/franchise-list-page/methodology-worlds-most-admired-companies-2021/ .

3Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/15/2020: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).

New York Life Investments is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company. New York Life Investment Management LLC is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC.

