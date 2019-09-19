New York Magazine Reinvents Mobile App With MAZ

New York Magazine has upgraded and enhanced its existing platform, using MAZ to process, curate, publish and monetize its content via its native mobile application. This update expanded the mobile app service to articles from both our web and print editions in only two months, a third of the time needed by traditional agencies.

"The speed to implementation of each application was something that made a difference for us, given that we work with large media properties" said Daniel Hallac, Chief Product Officer. "We chose MAZ because we knew they would make this difficult process and normally labor-intensive project, simpler and easier to manage. This tool will be a key component to the ongoing mobile extension of New York Media."

For New York Media, this update allows their team to directly control and edit the app for immediate distribution. For users, the revamp provides an advanced interface and seamless in-app experience. Converting the mobile team to MAZ ultimately resulted in savings on budget expenditure, an accelerated launch time, and an app store rating of 4.4/5 stars.

The successful activation of MAZ with New York Magazine will extend to New York Media's other properties including Vulture, The Cut, Intelligencer, Strategist, and Grub Street.

"With New York Magazine's mobile application we worked to elevate the existing content by displaying it in a sleek and accessible manner that will be easy for their team to update," said Shouvik Paul, MAZ Chief Business Officer,. "We look forward to continuing to work with New York Media to provide consumers with a streamlined service with more offerings and an improved look, but more importantly, higher functionality."

About MAZ

MAZ is The Content Logistics Company. Brands and media companies like Bloomberg, Hearst, Condé Nast, USA Today, Outside TV, and hundreds of others use MAZ to process, curate, publish, and monetize their content to audiences across mobile, social media, TV, voice assistants, and more.

MAZ has processed and published over half a billion pieces of content to millions of users across 200+ countries. The company was selected as one of Inc. Magazine's "30 Under 30 - America's Coolest Young Entrepreneurs" as well as one of Entrepreneur Magazine's "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America".

About New York Media

New York Media energizes people around shared interests, igniting important conversations with a cosmopolitan point of view and providing the map to shrewdly navigate a fast-moving culture. The company publishes beloved and influential brands, including the groundbreaking magazine New York; the up-to-the-minute news and service website nymag.com ; Intelligencer , delivering national news and sharp commentary on politics, business, technology, and media; Vulture , the premier site for culture news, criticism and service; the Cut , at the forefront of women's digital media; Grub Street , home to food news and authoritative restaurant criticism; Select All , a critical guide to technology and digital culture; and the Strategist , dedicated to shopping the internet smartly. New York Media brings these brands to life in print, digital, video, and events.

SOURCE MAZ

Related Links

https://www.mazsystems.com

