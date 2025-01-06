New York Mavericks Announce Homestand Move to UBS Arena

New York's Bull Riding Team Set to Bring the Excitement of America's Original Extreme Sport to a New Venue in September 2025

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Mavericks, commonly known as the Concrete Cowboys and a fan-favorite in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams league, are heading to a new home. The team, which joined the league in the 2024 season, is officially moving its homestand event (Maverick Days) to UBS Arena, hosting three days of bull riding games on Sept 18-20, 2025.

Action begins at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday, September 18, and Friday, September 19, and at 6:45 PM ET on Saturday, September 20.

Tickets for the event go on sale January 8, 2025, at 10am ET and start at $25, taxes and fees not included. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, or by phone at (917) 618-6100.

The move reflects the Mavericks' commitment to bringing world-class professional bull riding to even more fans across the New York area. UBS Arena offers expanded seating capacity, modern amenities, and a layout that will amplify the electrifying energy of the most thrilling 8 seconds in sports.

"The move to UBS Arena represents an exciting new chapter for the Mavericks and our fans," said Chris Pantani, General Manager of the New York Mavericks. "This state-of-the-art venue will allow us to elevate the energy and spectacle of professional bull riding while bringing the sport closer to even more New Yorkers. We're thrilled to make UBS Arena our home and can't wait to welcome fans to an unforgettable experience at our 2025 homestand this September."

"We look forward to the New York Mavericks playing at Belmont Park," said Lynn Wittenburg, SVP Marketing, PBR Teams. "UBS Arena is a great new home for the region's only professional bull riding team. The 2025 Teams season can't come soon enough."

In the 13-event 2024 season, PBR Teams event attendance across the league was up +15%. Two game broadcasts on CBS Television Network peaked at 2.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

UBS Arena, known for hosting top-tier sports and entertainment events, will provide the perfect stage for the NY Mavericks' signature blend of athleticism and showmanship. The venue's location, accessibility, and top-notch amenities make it an ideal fit for the event as they continue to make their mark not only in New York but throughout the 10-team league.

"We welcome the New York Mavericks and PBR to UBS Arena this fall with open arms," said Mark Shulman, Senior Vice President of Programming for UBS Arena, "Our central location and first class amenities will create the perfect environment for fans to cheer on the team and experience the thrill of PBR live."

The Mavericks have gained a loyal following for their grit, heart, and thrilling performances, both in the arena and beyond. In addition to the move, the Mavericks are planning a series of community outreach events and promotional appearances to celebrate their transition to UBS Arena. Fans can look forward to meet-and-greets with the team, as well as their highly anticipated 2025 homestand on September 18-20, 2025 at UBS Arena.

Following an incredible debut this year, the Mavericks are promising another unforgettable showcase of bull riding culture in their new home. For more information about the New York Mavericks please visit https://pbr.com/teams/new-york-mavericks, New York Mavericks on Facebook, @NY_Mavericks on Instagram, or @NY_Mavericks on Twitter.

About the New York Mavericks

The New York Mavericks team is owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired the sanctioning rights from Professional Bull Riders in February 2024. The Avenue Sports Fund, led by Marc Lasry, provides capital solutions to a wide variety of established teams and leagues across the globe, as well as investments in emerging sport properties to capitalize on areas of exponential growth. The New York Mavericks joined the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Teams league as it expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in five-on-five bull riding games in the 12-event PBR Camping World Team Series season, which began in July 2024. Entering the 2025 season, the New York Mavericks continue to thrive, solidifying their place in the highly competitive PBR landscape.

About the PBR Camping World Team Series:

The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five games leading to a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During the 2024 season, the league's third, each of the 10 teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Florida Freedom of Sunrise, FL; Kansas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; New York Mavericks of New York, NY; Oklahoma Wildcatters of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX– will host a homestand. Neutral-site games to be announced are planned as well.

PBR Teams, launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. PBR is part of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and proud home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena has welcomed top artists from around the globe since opening in November 2021 including Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Drake, Harry Styles, Marc Anthony and Suga. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, recently achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in May 2024 in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact: Chan Desai, [email protected]

SOURCE New York Mavericks