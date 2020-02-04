New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association Announces New Coalition Members

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association (NYMCIA) is pleased to announce that Green Thumb Industries (GTI), Curaleaf, and Cresco have joined its coalition.

The association, which is now under new leadership, was created in 2016 to advocate for the interests of medical cannabis patients and, amid the debate over regulated adult-use, ensure the medical program continues to serve those patients.

NYMCIA's growth demonstrates an increasing recognition that the medical cannabis industry is stronger when it stands together, and also better able to advocate for a comprehensive legalization bill that addresses key social equity, economic, and fairness issues while also strengthening the state's burgeoning medical cannabis program.

"The coalition is optimistic about the state expanding medical cannabis and legalizing adult use in the current legislative session, and will do so in a way that makes New York a model for how to do this right," said Katie Neer, chair of NYMCIA and Director of Government Affairs for Acreage Holdings.

"Understanding that social equity will, and should, be at the forefront of this discussion, we're prepared to be an advocate and source of investment for the communities that have been most adversely impacted by the war on drugs," added Ngiste Abebe, President of the NYMCIA and Director of Public Policy for Columbia Care. "We will also continue to protect – and if possible, expand – access to medical cannabis for New Yorkers who need it, regardless of their income level or where they live in the state. "

There are 40 medical cannabis dispensaries operating in New York. They serve approximately 500,000 residents within a 1,400-square-mile radius per location. Thousands of New Yorkers are underserved under the current law, and, in some cases, they are forced to travel as long as three hours to obtain much-needed medication.

New York's dispensary-to-patient ratio – one to every half-million people – is more than twice as high as that of Illinois, three times as high as that of Michigan, and more than seven times as high as Florida's ratio. Increasing access to medical cannabis requires increasing the number of dispensaries permitted to operate in the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly indicated that the legalization of adult-use cannabis will be among his top priorities this year. His executive budget proposal demonstrates that he is indeed committed to accomplishing this goal while safeguarding the health and safety of New Yorkers. The governor has called for funding cannabis and hemp research as well as a statewide cannabis education campaign – both concepts that we as an association support.

The state estimates a fully implemented adult-use cannabis program would create thousands of jobs, generate billions of dollars of economic activity, and result in $300 million in tax revenue over five years.

While the governor has proposed a strong framework for how legalization might work, many details remain unclear - including the question of co-location of medical and adult-use dispensaries. The NYMCIA believes co-location is the safest and most effective way to fully implement a robust and successful adult-use program while protecting affordable access to medical cannabis patients. Indeed, every other state that has implemented an adult-use program with an existing medical cannabis program has co-located products at dispensaries.

Fully integrating medical and adult-use dispensaries also provides a significant timely revenue that could better and more fully fund social equity programs while making sure that New York has the safest, strongest, and most comprehensive cannabis program in the nation.

To learn more visit https://www.protectnymedmar.com/.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK MEDICAL CANNABIS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION

The New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association is comprised of Columbia Care, Cresco, Curaleaf, GTI, The Botanist and Acreage NY, iAnthus, Pharmacann, and Vireo Health. Our mission is to protect and serve the patients in New York's medical marijuana program while leading the way for proposed adult-use across the state. Learn more about NYMCIA at https://www.protectnymedmar.com/

ABOUT CRESCO

Cresco Labs is one of the most trusted and fastest growing cannabis companies. With dispensaries in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and Huntington, Long Island, Cresco Cresco entered the New York market with four strategically located dispensaries. From careful cultivation to consistent distribution, they provide a portfolio of brands thoughtfully made for every patient. Cresco products provide safe, consistent, and trusted alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals like opioids. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco has launched a comprehensive Social Equity and Educational Development (SEED) initiative designed to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work in and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

ABOUT CURALEAF

Curaleaf NY began its operations in April 2018 and currently operates four dispensaries in New York in the North Country, Hudson Valley, Queens and Nassau County. As a health and wellness company, Curaleaf's mission is to help patients live life well by providing them with high-quality medical cannabis at affordable prices. Curaleaf's state of the art cultivation and manufacturing facility located just outside of Albany was approved by state Health Department and began manufacturing Curaleaf medicines in August 2018.

Since its inception, Curaleaf has contributed nearly $500,000 in compassionate care assistance to economically disadvantaged patients and veterans. The company forged new ground in the state with its innovative, affordable products and is the only cannabis operator to make whole plant available to its patients in the form of ground flower pods. In addition, Curaleaf is the first company to offer medical cannabis gel tablets for patients who are seeking a new method of administration. Learn more at https://ny.curaleaf.com/.

ABOUT GTI

Green Thumb Industries (GTI) is a cannabis cultivator, processor, and dispensary operator dedicated to providing dignified access to safe and effective cannabis, while giving back to the communities in which they serve. Earlier this year GTI acquired New York-based Fiorello Pharmaceuticals, one of only 10 companies approved to operate a medical cannabis company in the state. Assets include a manufacturing and cultivation facility in Schenectady County and a retail store in each of the following locations: Manhattan, Rochester, Halfmoon and Nassau County, three of which are open. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

SOURCE New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association