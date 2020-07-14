New York Medical College Announces Breakthrough Patent

VALHALLA, N.Y., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Kadish, M.D., president of New York Medical College (NYMC) and Touro College and University System (TCUS), announced patent #10,709,883, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a revolutionary new bandage using Nano technology. This exciting new technology was developed by Donald Spector, an inventor with hundreds of U.S. and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products.

The "StatVac" ™ is a Nano Bandaging System that releases antibiotics, antiseptics and other pathogen killing ingredients from a series of nano cells on the bandage while almost instantaneously drawing out dead material and secretions from the wound, leaving the wound cleaner and drier. Unlike the world famous V.A.C. System used in hospitals around the world to accelerate healing, the StatVac™ has no motors, no outside attachments and is a completely self-contained unit, no bigger than an average bandage. The StatVac™ looks like a regular plastic bandage or hospital bandage from the outside. Inside of a gauze layer that allows the surface of the wound to retain dead cells and bacteria, nano cells draw out the moisture and leave the wound cleaner and drier to accelerate the healing process. The patent is in the Nano cells that both release and absorb within the bandage itself.

"This new technology will be made available to the general public, as well as physicians and hospitals as a low-cost bandage to help accelerate healing, even in difficult situations," Dr. Kadish said.

This is one of the many new patents to be developed through New York Medical College's biotechnology incubator, [email protected] New York Medical College has recently reached an agreement to acquire a world class portfolio of patents in medical, technological and consumer products with one of the world's most prolific inventors.

Lisa Pamintuan, director of technology business development at TCUS says, "We are excited by this new technology and hope that it will serve to bring these new state of the art healing bandages to the public, physician's offices, hospitals and emergency areas that would not normally have access to this type of wound care, saving lives around the world."

It is expected that this patent, along with others being developed at NYMC will be developed and distributed in conjunction with a major pharmaceutical company.

About New York Medical College

Founded in 1860, New York Medical College (NYMC) is one of the oldest and largest health sciences colleges in the country with nearly 1,500 students and 330 residents and clinical fellows, more than 2,600 faculty members and 23,500 living alumni. The College, which joined the Touro College and University System in 2011, is located in Westchester County, New York, and offers degrees from the School of Medicine, the Graduate School of Basic Medical Sciences, the School of Health Sciences and Practice, the Touro College of Dental Medicine at NYMC and the Touro College School of Health Sciences' nursing program at NYMC. NYMC provides a wide variety of clinical training opportunities for students, residents, and practitioners.

About the Touro College and University System

Touro is a system of non-profit institutions of higher and professional education. Touro College was chartered in 1970 primarily to enrich the Jewish heritage, and to serve the larger American and global community. Approximately 18,000 students are currently enrolled in its various schools and divisions. Touro has 35 campuses and locations in New York, California, Nevada, Illinois, Berlin, Jerusalem and Moscow. New York Medical College; Touro University California and Touro University Nevada; Touro University Worldwide and its Touro College Los Angeles division; as well as Hebrew Theological College in Skokie, Ill. are separately accredited institutions within the Touro College and University System. For further information on Touro College, please go to: www.touro.edu.

