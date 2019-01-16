New York Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Plumber with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Lung Cancer in New York to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Discussion About Compensation

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are urging a plumber, pipefitter, steamfitter or boiler technician with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the state of New York to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to Mr. Erik Karst, one of the nation's most skilled and experienced lawyers. When it comes to financial compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer New York might be the top state in the nation for compensation.

"However, to receive the very best possible financial compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer it vital the diagnosed person be represented by some of the nation's top lawyers. Erik Karst and his partner Doug von Oiste are two such remarkable attorneys as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303." http://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging recently diagnosed persons with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in New York who was exposed to asbestos as a plumber, boiler technician, pipefitter, steamfitter, a skilled trades worker or a Navy Veteran to call them at 800-714-0303 so they have direct access to some of the nation's most qualified mesothelioma and asbestos attorneys. The group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because of their track record of getting their clients in New York or nationwide the best possible financial compensation results. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is focused on assisting a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in New York including the following communities: Buffalo, Amsterdam, Schenectady, Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Rome, or Poughkeepsie.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New York the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in financial compensation for diagnosed victims of mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, maritime workers, shipyard workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, boiler technicians, pipefitters, steamfitters, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. Navy Veterans make up about one third of all people diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States each year. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York. http://NewYork. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma

