New York Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer in New York to Call Them for Direct Access to the Incredible Lawyers at Karst von Oiste -- Get Better Financial Compensation Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is an advocate for a person anywhere in the state of New York or asbestos exposure lung cancer and their top priority is seeing to it that people like this receive the very best possible financial compensation results-especially if the person is a US Navy Veteran. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 to get the best possible financial compensation a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer will need some of the nation's most capable and experienced mesothelioma attorneys-especially in New York State.

New York Mesothelioma - Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer Navy Veteran

The group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they know these amazing lawyers will consistently get their Navy Veteran clients the best financial compensation results. http://NewYork. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We recently had the honor of seeing the law firm of Karst von Oiste and one of their amazing New York City based lawyers discussing mesothelioma compensation with a Navy Veteran and his family and we could not have been more impressed. In this instance the primary exposure to asbestos occurred at the Brooklyn Navy Shipyard in New York City. Before it's closure in 1966 the Brooklyn Navy Shipyard employed about 10,000 shipyard workers.

"Most Navy Veterans in New York State who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer this year were probably not exposed to asbestos in New York State. It is more likely their exposure occurred on a navy ship that was based at a navy facility or base in Virginia, Maine, Connecticut, California, Washington, Hawaii or in Subic Bay in the Philippines.

"If we had one incredibly vital tip for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in New York State it would be please call us at 800-714-0303 to ensure you have on the spot access to the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Please don't settle for less." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is especially focused on assisting former factory workers with mesothelioma in upstate New York, including the following communities: Buffalo, Amsterdam, Schenectady, Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Rome, or Poughkeepsie. http://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New York, the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

New York City's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Clinic: http://www.mskcc.org/

Columbia Presbyterian Hospital: http://hiccc.columbia.edu/ New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital:http://www.mountsinai.org/ lung-cancer/about-lung-cancer/ about-mesothelioma/

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in financial compensation for diagnosed victims of mesothelioma. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, maritime workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. http://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives, diagnosed victims of mesothelioma could live in any state, including New York State. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

