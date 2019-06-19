New York Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges an Electrician or Plumber with Mesothelioma Anywhere in New York to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in New York-and our number one goal for people like this is that they receive the very best possible financial compensation results. The Internet can be a confusing place to find a mesothelioma law firm-even for people in New York. Frequently the advertisers for mesothelioma in New York are based in Florida or Massachusetts-not New York, Even more insulting these lawyers typically only sign up people with mesothelioma-they do not do the claims or if needed the trial work. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they are based in New York and they get their clients the best possible financial compensation results as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://www.karstvonoiste.com/

Plumber-Skilled Tradesman-Mesothelioma New York Mesothelioma

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in assisting specific types of people with mesothelioma in New York including electricians, plumbers, skilled trades workers and Navy Veterans. These groups account for over half the people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in New York State each year. They offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste if a person with mesothelioma anywhere in New York or their family would call them at 800-714-0303. "If you want the best possible mesothelioma compensation you need to hire the most skilled and experienced lawyers." https://newyork.mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

As the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to discuss anytime with a former electrician, skilled tradesman or plumber who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in New York–"If you want the best mesothelioma compensation-you really do need to have the nation's very best mesothelioma attorneys assisting you with a mesothelioma compensation claim. As we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303 an electrician or plumber with mesothelioma in New York could receive over a million dollars in financial compensation–provided they have the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys representing them. It is for this reason we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste." https://www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is especially focused on assisting former factory workers with mesothelioma in upstate New York-including the following communities: Buffalo, Amsterdam, Schenectady, Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Rome, or Poughkeepsie.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New York the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:



New York City's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Clinic: https://www.mskcc.org/

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Clinic: https://www.mskcc.org/ New York City's Columbia Presbyterian Hospital: https://hiccc.columbia.edu/

Columbia Presbyterian Hospital: https://hiccc.columbia.edu/ New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital:

https://www.mountsinai.org/ lung-cancer/about-lung-cancer/ about-mesothelioma/

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in financial compensation for diagnosed victims of mesothelioma. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, maritime workers, shipyard workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. Navy Veterans make up about one third of all people diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States each year.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

215191@email4pr.com

SOURCE New York Mesothelioma Victims Center

Related Links

https://newyork.mesotheliomavictimscenter.com

