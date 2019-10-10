New York Metro Area's First Regional MLS Announces New Name and Brand: OneKey™ MLS

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, Inc. (HGAR) and the Long Island Board of REALTORS®, Inc. (LIBOR) announced today the regional MLS created by the two organizations, the first in the New York Metro area, has launched its new name and brand: OneKey™ MLS.

At launch, OneKey™ MLS has more than 42,000 subscribers and growing, and offers REALTORS® more coverage, precise and accurate data, and the best tools in the business. The platform currently features more than 47,000 listings.

"When we partnered with LIBOR, we set out to expand the size and scale of an MLS to create greater opportunities for our members," said Richard Haggerty, president of OneKey™ MLS and CEO of HGAR. "Until now, real estate professionals in New York City had to use different platforms and websites to market or find listings. With OneKey™ MLS, everything they need is in one place. We believe that the listing service will grow to become the most trusted data source in the New York City residential market, for both professionals and consumers."

Recognizing that real estate is about more than a transaction, for both consumers and brokers/agents, OneKey™ MLS goes beyond reliable, up-to-date property listings. The platform will give real estate professionals and their clients unprecedented access to properties from the shores of Montauk to the Catskill Mountains. Data from numerous sources backs up the accuracy of the listings, protected by powerful business rules and brokers to enforce accuracy. Subscribers will be able to create a profile for clients and invite them to share and view properties recommended.

"The new name is a product of the tremendous effort and collaboration that has been fostered between our REALTOR® leadership and the staff of HGAR and LIBOR," said Jim Speer, CEO of OneKey™ MLS. "We are the one regional MLS that covers more territory with more listings, providing subscribers more ways to achieve success."

For more information or to become a member, visit OneKeyMLSNY.com.

Media Contact:

Kayleigh Lentz

klentz@cocommunications.com

1-914-666-0066

SOURCE Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS

Related Links

http://OneKeyMLSNY.com

