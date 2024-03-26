NEW YORK METS ANNOUNCE GUARDIAN AS A NEW PARTNER IN 2024

The new partnership includes the introduction of the 'Everyday Champions' award to celebrate those who go above and beyond in the local community

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Mets and Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) have announced Guardian as an official partner of the New York Mets.

The Mets and Guardian share a vision for creating Amazin experiences, inspiring well-being, and celebrating champions in our communities who make a difference every day.

The partnership focuses on fostering engagement and building connections in the park, online, and in the community. Additionally, not only will signage be seen throughout the park all season, Guardian will become the first-ever presenting partner of the Mets Clubhouse providing branding on the players' lockers.

The Mets and Guardian will also introduce the 'Everyday Champions' award to celebrate fans, partners, Guardian colleagues, and Mets gameday employees who go above and beyond to enhance the lives of their teammates and communities.

"Our partnership with the Mets brings greater visibility to Guardian's efforts to help individuals and families live well and prepare for their futures," said Wendy Wahl, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Guardian. "This partnership embodies our shared commitment to inspire well-being® in everything we do, while celebrating the Everyday Champions who make our communities better places to live. Guardian is proud to stand behind the communities we serve."

"The Mets have always emphasized the importance of going above and beyond to serve our fans, partners, and community," said Mets Senior Vice President of Partnership Brenden Mallette. "That shared value makes us proud to partner with Guardian to highlight those unsung heroes and the positive impact they have on our local community."

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2024 dividend allocation of $1.398 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

