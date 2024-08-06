New York Mother Tells Gov. Hochul In New Ad: This is my daughter's life on the line

The Alliance to Protect Home Care Shows Personal Impact of Outsourcing Home Health Care in Latest Ad Campaign for Digital and Cable

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Alliance to Protect Home Care announced that it is launching a new digital and TV ad as part of a larger campaign to protect New York's Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP). The latest ad captures just one of the many raw and emotional stories of the 250,000 New Yorkers who rely on this program to receive care in the comfort of their own home and with the help of their family and friends.

The ad features Heather Burroughs talking about her daughter Devyn who was born with a rare genetic disorder and requires full time care. Heather relies on New York's home health care program to provide Devyn the support she needs while in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by family and with the dignity that comes from personalized care. At the same time, the program gives Heather the financial security she needs while caring for her daughter.

In the ad, Heather makes a direct appeal to Governor Hochul to preserve her daughter's health care:

"My daughter Devyn needs full time home care to survive. Consumer directed home care helps me keep my job and take care of my family. Now, Governor Hochul wants to outsource New York's home care program to an out-of-state corporation, bankrupt small businesses and force thousands into nursing homes - even Devyn. Governor Kathy Hochul, this is my daughter's life on the line. Don't let big business hijack our home care."

The Consumer Directed Personal Assistance program provides essential, personalized care to elderly, sick, or disabled New Yorkers in the comfort of their own home. The program's home care workers help patients live independently and with dignity, assisting with everything from making meals and eating, to taking medications, to bathing, dressing, and keeping up with household chores. This allows patients' family members to continue to work, while providing them with peace of mind that their loved ones are in caring hands.

Now Governor Hochul is rushing an overhaul to the program with minimal public input and without engaging the vulnerable communities most directly affected. The change would hand the entire home care program to a single out-of-state corporation and risk thousands of New Yorkers being forced into nursing homes because they cannot receive the personalized care they rely on.

"Governor Hochul is jeopardizing the home care of more than 250,000 New Yorkers like Heather and Devyn,'" said Bryan O'Malley, the executive director of the Alliance to Protect Home Care. "Jamming through a reckless proposal to outsource this program to an out of state company will take away New Yorkers' choice to receive care in the comfort and security of their home surrounded by family and friends."

The ad campaign will run across both digital and TV with a focus on news and sports, and follows the Alliance to Protect Home Care's first ad on CDPAP that aired earlier this summer.

About Heather and Devyn

Heather Burroughs is a psychologist who grew up in Rochester, NY and lives in Hilton, NY and has worked in education and healthcare throughout her career. All four of her children have disabilities, including 3 children on the autism spectrum, and she relies on the CDPAP for home care for her daughter, Devyn. Heather is currently the Director of Advocacy and Education at AutismUp , and a certified health and wellness coach.

Devyn Pereira was born with AGO2, a rare genetic disorder with symptoms including life-threatening seizures, complete motor delays, legal blindness, non-speaking, and sensory problems. Devyn is currently in her senior year in high school where she receives care from a nurse and aide at school, and full-time CDPAP home care.

About The Alliance to Protect Home Care

Founded by the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State, The Alliance to Protect Home Care is a coalition composed of New Yorkers who rely on home care, the caregivers who provide home care, and small business owners. The Alliance is dedicated to preserving the integrity and quality of New York's Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) and stands against policies that threaten to disrupt the lives of those who rely on them. To learn more, visit www.protecthomecare.org .

