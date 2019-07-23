New York, New Jersey, and Utah Found to Have the Highest Average Dog Bite Claim Cost in the Nation, According to QuoteWizard Report

SEATTLE, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report on dog bite settlement costs across the nation.

In 2018 there were over 17,000 thousand dog bite claims in the U.S., totaling $673 million in total claim value. Some states are more costly than others for a dog bite claim. The average settlement was $36 thousand in 2018.

Key Findings:

Given the average dog bite claim is and the highest state average is , the in coverage . The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) estimates that there are over 43 million dog-owning households in America.

Methodology

QuoteWizard analysts collected data from AVMA, the Insurance Information Institute and State Farm® dog bite claim data to see which states had the highest average cost per claim. Rankings 1 (highest) to 50 (lowest) are based on average costs per dog bite claim in the state. Additional figures show the total number of dog bite claims and the total dollar value paid out in the state.

(millions) 1 New York $59,789.82 821 $49.09 2 New Jersey $55,522.75 586 $32.54 3 Utah $45,760.48 116 $5.31 4 California $45,542.87 2,166 $98.65 5 Arizona $44,522.64 393 $17.50 6 Florida $43,893.33 1,281 $56.23 7 Wisconsin $42,589.50 418 $17.80 8 Vermont $42,360.85 37 $1.57 9 Mississippi $41,431.98 142 $5.88 10 Virginia $40,060.11 359 $14.38 11 Montana $40,034.51 57 $2.28 12 Missouri $39,764.12 338 $13.44 13 North Dakota $38,519.62 34 $1.31 14 Louisiana $38,283.63 249 $9.53 15 Kentucky $37,769.02 201 $7.59 16 Wyoming $37,542.84 34 $1.28 17 Indiana $37,474.86 368 $13.79 18 Rhode Island $37,452.06 69 $2.58 19 South Carolina $37,434.74 289 $10.82 20 Maine $36,906.11 68 $2.51 21 West Virginia $36,561.66 73 $2.67 22 New Mexico $36,326.27 84 $3.05 23 Alaska $35,718.14 28 $1.00 24 New Hampshire $35,704.04 100 $3.57 25 Connecticut $35,644.40 537 $19.14 26 Illinois $35,553.26 822 $29.22 27 Michigan $35,468.42 760 $26.96 28 Pennsylvania $35,423.95 780 $27.63 29 Texas $35,257.41 922 $32.51 30 Massachusetts $35,177.01 403 $14.18 31 Washington $34,938.69 317 $11.08 32 Nevada $34,730.65 118 $4.10 33 South Dakota $34,419.28 40 $1.38 34 Nebraska $34,377.94 117 $4.02 35 Alabama $34,048.30 230 $7.83 36 Idaho $33,964.80 61 $2.07 37 Oklahoma $33,808.16 224 $7.57 38 Georgia $33,429.52 448 $14.98 39 Iowa $33,343.20 150 $5.00 40 Hawaii $33,139.28 59 $1.96 41 Arkansas $32,447.77 134 $4.35 42 Tennessee $32,426.31 293 $9.50 43 Minnesota $32,198.41 370 $11.91 44 Delaware $31,765.58 50 $1.59 45 Maryland $30,521.04 284 $8.67 46 North Carolina $30,252.83 399 $12.07 47 Kansas $30,004.36 172 $5.16 48 Colorado $29,600.34 357 $10.57 49 Ohio $28,900.18 727 $21.01 50 Oregon $27,876.43 184 $5.13

