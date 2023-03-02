New York Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Gabriel Dassa Masters Medical Field and Music Industry as America's Singing Doctor

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gabriel Dassa plays a leading role in both the medical world and the music industry with his unique set of skills. He is not only a well-known orthopedic expert. He also has the proud honor of being a rising star in the music industry.

Dr. Gabriel Dassa Jay Siegel's The Tokens

From the operating room and during consults then onward to the music stage, Dr. Dassa greatly accomplishes his passions. He is the leading orthopedic expert in the New York Metropolitan area and is well known as one of the most memorable voices in the a cappella group Jay Siegel's Tokens. A trailblazer across industries, he continues to spread joy and healing in the community through both medicine and music.

The magic behind the sound of the Tokens was stylized by Jay Siegel, the original lead singer, and founding member. A distinct falsetto and tenor lead has remained sacred and characterized by the group with Dr. Dassa and Kurt Yaghjian. Most well-known for the song "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," the music continuously captivates audiences around the world.

While his practice Dassa Orthopedics specializes in orthopedic treatments, Dr. Dassa also applies the benefits of music to his overall office protocols. His patients love his musical presence as much as his delighted audiences when he performs. The doctor that does it all abides by a motto of being able to treat all patients in a competent and compassionate environment.

Musical inclinations are rooted in the revival of his own all-time favorite band. At an early age, Dr. Dassa met many artists including Robert Carr from Robert and Johnny and Willie Winfield of the Harptones to name a few. He had shared the stage with music greats such as The Drifters, The Miracles, and Righteous Brothers and many other artists from the 50's and 60's. He quickly developed a strong ardor for Doo-wop and musical expression. Simultaneously in active pursuit of medicine, he would sing between surgeries, performing in local theater productions of "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Godspell."

The delight in the cross-connections of the fields proved to be a noteworthy affair that would last a lifetime. Within no time, Dr. Dassa received offers from the leading names in a cappella. He is a founding member of Classic Sounds who are 2-time winners of SingStrong A Cappella American Idol. On stage, the professional sings lead and first tenor, second tenor, and even falsetto. Alongside Classic Sounds he has been fortunate to have performed on "The Vinny Vella Show" and proudly filled stadiums across the country.

