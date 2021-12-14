NEW YORK POST DISCOVERS COMIC NOVEL PLEASE PASS THE TORT$, NOW SELLING AT BARNES & NOBLE AND OTHER FINE BOOKSTORES

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Early reviews are in praising the new novel, Please Pass The Tort$, now available at fine bookstores everywhere, including Barnes & Noble; Oblong Books (New York); The Salisbury General Store (Connecticut); and on Amazon. Readers are calling the legal farce "a most enjoyable read" where author T.C. Morrison "delivers more of his trademark legal mayhem."

The New York Post highlighted several cases in this comical work of fiction which are inspired by cases from Morrison's own career and articles the author read over time in their own newspaper. Hearty enjoyment comes from writer T.C. Morrison's take on the absurdity of class-action lawsuits featuring fun-loving lawyers, wacky clients and exasperated judges. You can read The New York Post's full profile featuring Morrison by clicking here to see the article.

The book is a labor of love written after the author retired following his 50-year law career in New York as a trial and appellate lawyer where he tried and won a wide range of lawsuits in high profile cases for major consumer brands such as Pizza Hut, Johnson & Johnson, The Wall Street Journal, TIME, Inc., Harlequin Books, and Warner Lambert. Please Pass The Tort$ is written with humor and parlance that only comes from a depth of legal experience. Morrison lightly pokes fun at his own profession, capturing the trials and tribulations of human behavior.

In the book's predecessor, TORT$ "R" US, Patrick A. Peters ("Pap") and his twin brother Prescott U. Peters ("Pup") left their respective big firm law practices to start up a plaintiffs' class action firm where they hoped to make lots more money and have lots more fun. In Please Pass The Tort$, the brothers undertake to liberate all the chimpanzees in the Bronx Zoo, punish the Russian government and the KGB for entrapping a well-known Congressman in a nefarious Honey Trap, and pursue more lawsuits for their suddenly famous client, Lydia Lowlace, a former lap dancer turned Playboy magazine centerfold who is repeatedly victimized by unscrupulous nightclub owners and video game makers.

You can learn more about the book at https://www.tortsmediakit.com/ or you may purchase the book on Amazon.

