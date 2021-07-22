New York Private Bank & Trust Makes an Investment in Gerber Taylor

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Private Bank & Trust, through its subsidiary Emigrant Partners, is pleased to announce that it has made a minority investment in Gerber | Taylor Capital Advisors LP ("Gerber Taylor"), a multi-asset class investment management and advisory firm that oversees approximately $6.3 billion in assets under management and $7.5 billion in assets under advisement, for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction will support succession planning among the partners of Gerber Taylor and secure an independent future for the company. The partnership also provides Gerber Taylor with access to the resources and services of the largest privately held, family owned and operated bank in the country.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Gerber Taylor to the Emigrant Partners family. Gerber Taylor's impressive management team has built and scaled a sophisticated investment offering that is second to none in the industry," said Karl Heckenberg, President and CEO of Emigrant Partners. "We look forward to collaborating with the firm on their strategic objectives and supporting their continued growth."

Charles Gerber, Co-Founder and CEO of Gerber Taylor, said, "We are truly excited and honored to associate with Karl and Emigrant Partners, as we will significantly benefit from their capital support, global network and vast resources. The partnership will enable us to support our client mission and perpetuate a multi-generational firm for many years to come."

Gerber Taylor's President, Michael Douglass, added, "The partnership with Emigrant checks a lot of our boxes, none more important than our goal to remain independent and to continue as a sustainable, multi-generational firm."

Gerber Taylor was represented by the Asset & Wealth Management Investment Banking group of Raymond James. WilmerHale served as Gerber Taylor's legal counsel. Seward & Kissel served as Emigrant Partners' legal counsel.

Gerber | Taylor Capital Advisors LP

Founded in 1990, Gerber Taylor is a registered investment advisor providing comprehensive investment management and investment advisory services with a heritage deeply rooted in fundamental investment research. With approximately $6.3 billion in assets under management and $7.5 billion in assets under advisement, Gerber Taylor's sophisticated offering spans a wide investment universe including public equities, private equity, hedge fund strategies, real assets, and targeted opportunistic strategies. Gerber Taylor works with a nationwide client base of individuals, family offices, endowments/foundations and retirement plans with offices in Memphis, TN (HQ); Charlottesville, VA and Dallas, TX. www.gerbertaylor.com

Emigrant Partners, LLC

Emigrant makes non-voting minority investments into wealth, asset and alternative asset management firms to help them achieve their goals. Emigrant and its affiliate Fiduciary Network are currently partnered with 19 firms overseeing approximately $78 billion in aggregate AUM and AUA. Emigrant is wholly owned by New York Private Bank & Trust and is headquartered in New York City. www.emigrantpartners.com

