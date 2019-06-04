New York Private Bank & Trust (NYPB&T) Makes An Investment In AUTUS Asset Management, LLC

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Private Bank & Trust (NYPB&T), through its subsidiary Emigrant Partners, is pleased to announce that it has made an investment in AUTUS Asset Management LLC, an asset management firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona dedicated to providing innovative portfolio management solutions for today's complex investment environment.

The new investment will provide AUTUS, which currently has more than $950 million in assets under management (AUM), with the expertise, resources and capital of the largest privately held, family owned and operated bank in the country. NYPB&T is led by philanthropist, financier and entrepreneur Howard Milstein, representing the third generation of New York's prominent Milstein banking and real estate family. Republic Capital Group served as the exclusive advisor to AUTUS Asset Management.

AUTUS Asset Management was founded more than 15 years ago to offer customized portfolio management solutions that help clients reach their unique financial goals while carefully controlling risk. The firm offers comprehensive wealth management solutions and services, including retirement planning, tax and cost efficiency services, and independent research tailored to client needs. The firm serves high net worth individuals and families.

Mark Fielder, Managing Member of AUTUS Asset Management, said: "Emigrant Partners represents a strong strategic alliance for AUTUS, providing us with industry expertise, resources and capital support. We believe this partnership will enhance our ability to grow and continue to serve the private wealth advisory market at a high level."

"We are thrilled to have a firm of AUTUS' caliber join Emigrant Partners. The partners of AUTUS have built a preeminent wealth management firm that provides their clients with the highest levels of personalized advice and service," said Karl Heckenberg, CEO of Emigrant Partners. "Central to our model is to provide our partner firms with long-term, stable capital and growth support through our strategic guidance and the ability to leverage New York Private Bank & Trust's extensive network of value-added resources while allowing our partner firms to retain full control over their strategy, investment decisions, and day-to-day operations."

About AUTUS Asset Management LLC

AUTUS Asset Management, LLC is a boutique asset management firm dedicated to providing innovative portfolio management solutions based in Scottsdale, AZ. The firm provides personalized wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, endowments and has expertise in the individual selection of equities and fixed income securities. For more information about AUTUS Asset Management, please visit http://www.autusam.com/ .

About New York Private Bank & Trust (NYPB&T)

New York Private Bank & Trust (NYPB&T) was founded in 1850 to serve the financial needs of a growing America and a dynamic emigrant population. NYPB&T and its operating bank, Emigrant, are now the largest privately-held, family-owned and operated bank in America, offering fully-integrated banking, custom lending, insurance services and trust administration services to meet the needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments, foundations and corporations, directly and through its various subsidiaries, including Emigrant Capital, New York Private Trust, Emigrant Fine Art Finance, Personal Risk Management, Galatioto Sports Partners and New York Private Bank & Trust. NYPB&T subsidiaries Emigrant Partners and Fiduciary Network makes non-voting minority investments in wealth, asset and alternative asset managers to help them achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.emigrantpartners.com.

