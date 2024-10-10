NEW YORK RANGERS AND BENJAMIN MOORE RENEW AND EXPAND SIGNATURE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Benjamin Moore Remains In-Game Helmet Sponsor and Expands Sponsorship as the Official Paint, Stain and Coatings Partner of the NY Rangers

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today the renewal and expansion of their marketing partnership with Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company and a leader in paint, color and coatings.

As part of the partnership, Benjamin Moore remains the Rangers in-game helmet sponsor, with a logo on either side of each player worn helmet during all home and away pre-season, regular season and if applicable, post-season games, with the exception of any NHL-controlled games.

Madison Square Garden and Benjamin Moore will also introduce a private hospitality space inside The Garden known as the "The Benjamin Moore Boardroom." Acclaimed interior designer and native New Yorker Sasha Bikoff has reimagined the space using premium Benjamin Moore paints, bringing to life a color-drenched hideaway within the bustling arena. Designer lighting from Visual Comfort & Co. and luxury surfaces from Cosentino add style and intrigue to the sophisticated space.

Since their partnership began in October 2021, the Rangers and Benjamin Moore have collaborated on several community initiatives focused on providing youth with better quality hockey rinks to play in throughout the year. Together, they have renovated and enhanced local rinks throughout the city's boroughs and Westchester, and will continue these efforts through the renewed partnership. Together, the organizations have and will continue to impact thousands of youth across the tri-state area as they learn to play the game.

"As fans of the organization's efforts both on and off the ice, we are proud to be expanding our partnership with the New York Rangers and evolve the legacies our brands have built in the New York area and around the country," said Harriette Martins, SVP Marketing of Benjamin Moore. "Through curated activations and refurbishment projects, we are excited to illustrate the transformative power of paint in our homes and communities, while inviting new fans to experience the brand."

"Throughout our partnership, it has been a pleasure to work closely with Benjamin Moore on developing unique, innovative interactions with the local communities through rink refurbishments and other activations, while also providing excellent exposure for Benjamin Moore's high-quality brand through our properties," said Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer, MSG Sports. "Our work together has grown over the years, and we look forward to seeing what we create with our continued collaborations."

Additionally, Benjamin Moore will receive key branding on the digitally enhanced dasherboards during all nationally televised Rangers regular season home games. They will also provide brand-specific activations at the Rangers annual "Casino Night," which benefits the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Benjamin Moore will appear on MSG Networks throughout the season through various programming and will continue to have access to unique hospitality experiences.

