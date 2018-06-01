New York Rapper CuzOH & Super Producer Centric Scheduled to Perform Live in Holborn, London for ThePurpleVision Launch Jam

LONDON, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ThePurpleVision presents ThePurpleVision Launch Jam starring:

CuzOH & Centric, with Liz Warfield & Ryan Waters

ThePurpleVision

Date: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at 7 P.M.

Location: Pizza Express Live

99 High Holborn, London (UK)

ThePurpleVision celebrates its launch with a night of live music. The evening will feature live performances by the hip-hop sensation CuzOH, super producer Centric, Liv Warfield & Ryan Waters. Guests will have the chance to meet the artists and gain access to exclusive merchandise, and more!

CuzOH is an up and coming hip-hop artist from Hempstead, Long Island, New York. CuzOH has worked with some of the best musicians around from coast to coast including 3x Grammy award winners "Ghetto & Blues" (formerly known as Product G&B) & Platinum recording artist/writer Big Mike (From Day26). With music placements on stations such as ESPN, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, and multiple cable television series, CuzOH's talent and versatility as a recording artist is rapidly grabbing the attention of music lovers and tastemakers worldwide.

Centric is an award-winning music composer and record producer. He is also half of the hip-hop duo "Grand Opus". His impressive resume includes collaborations with hip-hop artists such as: Kool G Rap, Canibus, Big Noyd, Black Rob, Skyzoo (106 n Park), Sean Price, Mistah FAB, Cashis, Tash (Tha Liks), Planet Asia, Chino XL, Yukmouth, San Quinn, Freeway, Big Mike (Day26), MURS, Crooked I (Slaughter House), Sadat X (Brand Nubian), Fashawn & Rapper Big Pooh (Little Brother). He has also worked with Grammy Award-winning acts such as Swizz Beatz & The Product G&B (Maria Maria/Carlos Santana). Centric's instrumentals enhanced the audio of TV/film entertainment with placements on networks and companies such as MTV, VH1, OWN, NFL, HEFTY, TVONE, BET and countless others.

VIP package includes 6:15 P.M. arrival, meet & greet and premium front row seats.

Tickets can be purchased at:

https://www.pizzaexpresslive.com/whats-on/the-purple-vision-launch-jam

Contact: FreeAtLastMusic@Gmail.com

