New York Rapper CuzOH & Super Producer Centric Scheduled to Perform Live in Holborn, London for ThePurpleVision Launch Jam
ThePurpleVision kicks off their launch with live performances by the amazing Liv Warfield, rap sensation CuzOH, and super producer Centric.
18:45 ET
LONDON, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ThePurpleVision presents ThePurpleVision Launch Jam starring:
CuzOH & Centric, with Liz Warfield & Ryan Waters
Date: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at 7 P.M.
Location: Pizza Express Live
99 High Holborn, London (UK)
ThePurpleVision celebrates its launch with a night of live music. The evening will feature live performances by the hip-hop sensation CuzOH, super producer Centric, Liv Warfield & Ryan Waters. Guests will have the chance to meet the artists and gain access to exclusive merchandise, and more!
CuzOH is an up and coming hip-hop artist from Hempstead, Long Island, New York. CuzOH has worked with some of the best musicians around from coast to coast including 3x Grammy award winners "Ghetto & Blues" (formerly known as Product G&B) & Platinum recording artist/writer Big Mike (From Day26). With music placements on stations such as ESPN, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, and multiple cable television series, CuzOH's talent and versatility as a recording artist is rapidly grabbing the attention of music lovers and tastemakers worldwide.
Centric is an award-winning music composer and record producer. He is also half of the hip-hop duo "Grand Opus". His impressive resume includes collaborations with hip-hop artists such as: Kool G Rap, Canibus, Big Noyd, Black Rob, Skyzoo (106 n Park), Sean Price, Mistah FAB, Cashis, Tash (Tha Liks), Planet Asia, Chino XL, Yukmouth, San Quinn, Freeway, Big Mike (Day26), MURS, Crooked I (Slaughter House), Sadat X (Brand Nubian), Fashawn & Rapper Big Pooh (Little Brother). He has also worked with Grammy Award-winning acts such as Swizz Beatz & The Product G&B (Maria Maria/Carlos Santana). Centric's instrumentals enhanced the audio of TV/film entertainment with placements on networks and companies such as MTV, VH1, OWN, NFL, HEFTY, TVONE, BET and countless others.
VIP package includes 6:15 P.M. arrival, meet & greet and premium front row seats.
Tickets can be purchased at:
https://www.pizzaexpresslive.com/whats-on/the-purple-vision-launch-jam
Contact: FreeAtLastMusic@Gmail.com
