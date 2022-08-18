New York Regional Residential Closed Median Sales Price Holds Steady in July 2022

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, reported less than 1.00% increase in the closed median sale price between June and July 2022.

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For July 2022, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $620,000, representing a 0.81% increase over the reported $615,000 in June 2022. Between June and July 2022, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, decreased to 5,641 from 6,202, representing an 9.10% month-over-month change.

NY Regional Residential Closed Median Sale Price in Month-over-Month Comparison by County.

OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Five of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price while two of nine counties reported a decrease and two reported no change. Sullivan (12.90%), Rockland (5.40%), Westchester (4.20%), Suffolk (2.70%), and Orange (2.50%) Counties had month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Queens (-0.60%) and Bronx (-4.00%) reported month-over-month decreases in closed median sale price. Putnam (0.00%) and Nassau (0.0%) Counties reported no change.

"Our market is still strong, as seen from rising home prices, but the rate of growth has been slowing over the last few months," Jim Speer CEO OneKey MLS said. "It's still a seller's market, however, as it takes approximately a five-months' supply of for-sale housing to create a balance between buyers and sellers, and regional inventory is currently hovering just under the three-month mark."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics.

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

