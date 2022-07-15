New York Regional Residential Sales Transactions Increase by 15.8% in June 2022

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, finds a 1.70% increase in the closed median sale price and an 15.80% increase in sales transactions between May 2022 and June 2022.

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For June 2022, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $615,000, representing a 1.70% increase over the reported $605,000 in May 2022. Between May and June 2022, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, increased to 6,056 from 5,230, representing an 15.80% month-over-month change.

NY Regional Residential Closed Median Home Price Comparison by County between May and June 2022

OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Six of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price while two of nine counties reported a decrease and one reported no change. Westchester (11.60%), Bronx (5.30%), Nassau (4.40%), Putnam (4.00%), Orange (2.60%), and Suffolk (0.90%) had month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Queens (-1.50%) and Rockland (-6.30%) reported month-over-month decreases in closed median sale price. Sullivan (0.00%) reported no change.

Jim Speer, CEO OneKey MLS, said, "While home prices have remained relatively stable over the last several months, housing supply has also remained low. It's going to take a while for buyer demand to be satisfied, so I would anticipate months of supply and inventory not changing drastically. Rising interest rates will likely keep home prices steady, despite the price increase one would expect to see associated with a limited supply of inventory."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

