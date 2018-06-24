New York Residence Inc. Offers Manhattan Penthouse For Just $748,000

The unique apartment - a very rare offering in the Manhattan market - is located on the uppermost floor of a skyscraper from 1927 which was renovated to perfection and converted into a condominium building just 10 years ago. Featuring a 24 hour concierge, one of the best roof decks in the city and a large private gym with the latest cardio and weight equipment, the building is a very sought-after address in Manhattan's Financial District.

The penthouse itself features direct view of the Statue of Liberty, New York Harbor and thousands of glittering lights at night - New York City truly never sleeps. The size is compact which works perfectly as a main or second home and keeps the carrying costs low.

Aurora Azar, the broker who has the listing, lives in the building herself and knows: "The quality of life in the Financial District is amazing - you are right next to Battery Park and the water front. It is a more quiet, gentle part of the city from which you reach the most vibrant places in just minutes".

Today, the Financial District is one of the fastest growing residential areas in the United States, giving even a small penthouse plenty of room to grow in value.

