New York Residential Closed Median Sale Price Increases by 3.40% Between May and June, and Year-over-Year Price Holds Steady

News provided by

OneKey MLS

18 Jul, 2023, 08:39 ET

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, reported a 3.40% increase in closed median sale price between May 2023 and June 2023.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For June 2023, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $612,000, a 3.40% increase as compared to the $592,000 reported in May 2023. In a year-over-year comparison, the closed median sale price held steady, decreasing less than 1.00% from the $615,000 reported in June 2022. Between May 2023 and June 2023, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, increased to 4,747 from 4,063, representing a month-over-month increase of 16.80%. Across the region, pending sales transactions decreased slightly by 1.30% in a month-over-month comparison, reportedly 5,355 in June 2023 as compared to the 5,424 in May 2023.

Continue Reading
Table demonstrating the month-over-month changes in NY Residential Closed Median Sale Price by County across the OneKey MLS coverage area
Table demonstrating the month-over-month changes in NY Residential Closed Median Sale Price by County across the OneKey MLS coverage area

OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Six of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price in a month-over-month comparison, while three counties reported a decreased median sale price. Westchester (+14.10%), Orange (+9.50 %), Sullivan (+6.30 %), Nassau (+4.50%), Suffolk (+3.60%), and Rockland (+0.40%) Counties reported month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Queens (-1.50%), Putnam (-3.90%) and Bronx (-7.20%) Counties reported month-over-month decreases in closed median sale price.

Pointing to the slowing rate of inflation, Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS said, "This may be an early sign that we will begin to see mortgage rates decrease in the next several months. Lower interest rates could be a catalyst that boosts market activity, prompting more sellers to list their homes, especially as price increases have softened."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics.

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 48,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

Media Contact:
Tricia Chirco
SVP Marketing and Communications
631-670-0710 x405
[email protected]

SOURCE OneKey MLS

Also from this source

Between April and May, New York Residential Closed Median Sale Price Increases by 2.60%, Transactions Increase 24.10%

New York Residential Closed Median Sale Price Increases by 4.00% between March and April

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.