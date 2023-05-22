New York Residential Closed Median Sale Price Increases by 4.00% between March and April

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, reported a 4.00% increase in closed median sale price between March 2023 and April 2023.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For April 2023, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $575,000, a 4.00% increase as compared to the $553,175 reported in March 2023. Between March 2023 and April 2023, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, decreased to 3,160 from 3,612, representing a decrease of 12.50%. Across the region, pending sales transactions declined in a month-over-month comparison as well, reaching 4,759 in April, 8.50% fewer pending transactions than the 5,203 reported in March.

Table showing the comparison of Closed Residential Median Sale Price for the OneKey MLS NY Regional Coverage Area between March and April 2023

OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Seven of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price in a month-over-month comparison, while two counties reported a decreased median sale price. Sullivan (+15.80%), Bronx (+8.90 %), Suffolk (+5.70%), Queens (+4.80%), Orange (+3.60%), Nassau (+1.70%), and Rockland (+0.30%) Counties reported month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Westchester (-1.30%) and Putnam (-10.10%) Counties reported month-over-month decreases in closed median sale price.

"Low inventory seems to be keeping sellers from taking advantage of favorable selling conditions, where prices have mostly maintained throughout the region," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS. "We continue to have a lot of buyers and sellers taking a pause this spring, with all eyes watching the changes in mortgage rates."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 50,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

Media Contact:

Tricia Chirco

SVP Marketing and Communications

631-670-0710 x405

[email protected]

SOURCE OneKey MLS