New York Residential Closed Median Sale Price Increases by 4.00% between March and April

News provided by

OneKey MLS

22 May, 2023, 08:38 ET

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, reported a 4.00% increase in closed median sale price between March 2023 and April 2023.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For April 2023, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $575,000, a 4.00% increase as compared to the $553,175 reported in March 2023. Between March 2023 and April 2023, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, decreased to 3,160 from 3,612, representing a decrease of 12.50%. Across the region, pending sales transactions declined in a month-over-month comparison as well, reaching 4,759 in April, 8.50% fewer pending transactions than the 5,203 reported in March.

Continue Reading
Table showing the comparison of Closed Residential Median Sale Price for the OneKey MLS NY Regional Coverage Area between March and April 2023
Table showing the comparison of Closed Residential Median Sale Price for the OneKey MLS NY Regional Coverage Area between March and April 2023

OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Seven of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price in a month-over-month comparison, while two counties reported a decreased median sale price. Sullivan (+15.80%), Bronx (+8.90 %), Suffolk (+5.70%), Queens (+4.80%), Orange (+3.60%), Nassau (+1.70%), and Rockland (+0.30%) Counties reported month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Westchester (-1.30%) and Putnam (-10.10%) Counties reported month-over-month decreases in closed median sale price.

"Low inventory seems to be keeping sellers from taking advantage of favorable selling conditions, where prices have mostly maintained throughout the region," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS. "We continue to have a lot of buyers and sellers taking a pause this spring, with all eyes watching the changes in mortgage rates."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics 

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 50,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

Media Contact:
Tricia Chirco
SVP Marketing and Communications
631-670-0710 x405
[email protected]

SOURCE OneKey MLS

Also from this source

New York Residential Closed Median Sale Price Holds Steady while Pending Transactions Increase Significantly in March

OneKey® MLS Selects MLS Grid as Solution to Data Feed Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.