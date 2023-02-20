New York Residential Closed Median Sale Price Slightly Increases in January

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, reported an increase of 0.90% in the closed median sale price between December 2022 and January 2023.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For January 2023, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $575,000, representing a 0.90% increase as compared to the reported $570,000 in December 2022. Between December 2022 and January 2023, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, decreased to 3,551 from 4,363, representing a -18.60% month-over-month change.

Table showing Month over Month change in closed median sale price for Residential Real Estate in the NY Regional coverage area of OneKey MLS.

OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Three of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price in a month-over-month comparison, while six counties reported a decreased median sale price. Rockland (+5.90%), Nassau (+1.20%), and Westchester (+0.50%) Counties reported month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Queens (-0.70%), Suffolk (-0.90%), Orange (-1.30%), Putnam (-4.10%), Sullivan (-4.40%), and Bronx (-6.80%) Counties reported month-over-month decreases in closed median sale price.

Richard Haggerty, CEO OneKey MLS, said, "Regionally speaking, January closed median home prices have held. However, closed and pending transactional activity has been trending downward since the end of last year, the cumulative effect of rising mortgage rates and inflation that has sidelined many prospective homebuyers." Haggerty says, "I expect homebuyer demand to increase as the winter thaws and sellers begin to put their homes on the market. Typically, springtime gets people moving!"

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 50,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

Media Contact:

Tricia Chirco

SVP Marketing and Communications

631-670-0710 x405

[email protected]

SOURCE OneKey MLS