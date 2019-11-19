New York Road Runners Selects Getty Images as Exclusive Commercial Distribution Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images , a world leader in visual communications, and New York Road Runners (NYRR) have announced a multi-year partnership that sees Getty Images become the exclusive commercial provider of imagery for The TCS New York City Marathon, the United Airlines NYC Half and the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile races.

New York Road Runners has been helping and inspiring people through running since 1958, serving 670,000 runners annually through races, community runs, walks, training and virtual products, including the New York City Marathon, NYC Half and Fifth Avenue Mile. In addition to races and events, NYRR offers community and philanthropic programs that bring together runners of all ages and abilities as well as offers free youth programs and events that help 250,000 kids nationally.

"Sport imagery lies at the very foundation of Getty Images and we work hard to lead the industry in the creation, distribution and management of world-class sports content for media as well as sports governing bodies, teams and the vital ecosystem of commercial partners and licensees that support them," said Carmin Romanelli, Getty Images Global Vice President of Sports Business Development. "We are proud to partner with New York Road Runners in an effort to bring their quality content to an even wider global audience."

"As the world's leading community running organization, New York Road Runners is excited to partner with Getty Images to showcase the transformative power of running," said NYRR president and CEO Michael Capiraso. "From professional athletes to celebrities to runners of all ages and abilities who participate in our races, we are excited to share our inspirational events through our exceptional imagery."

Getty Images partners with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. Today, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to over 80 of the world's leading sports governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including the PGA Tour, FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, International Cricket Council, Major League Baseball, UEFA, National Hockey League, NASCAR, PGA of America, NBA, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Manchester United, FC Bayern Munich and Ultimate Fighting Championship.

