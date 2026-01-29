HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Robotics (NYR) today officially launched with SDP/SI, a global leader in precision gears and mechanical components, identified as a founding partner, underscoring the essential role of advanced manufacturing in New York's rapidly growing robotics economy.

New York Robotics Launches with SDP/SI as Founding Partner, Highlighting Advanced Manufacturing’s Role in the Region’s Robotics Growth

The launch reflects the expansion of a Tri-State robotics environment now comprising more than 160 startups, including nearly 100 in New York City, positioning the region as an emerging global robotics hub alongside Boston, Silicon Valley, and Munich. Through its partnership with SDP/SI, NYR strengthens its focus on the hardware and manufacturing foundations required to complement advances in software, AI, and embodied intelligence.

The announcement coincides with NYR's sponsorship of AlleyCorp's inaugural Deep Tech NY conference, reinforcing New York's emergence as a convergence point for robotics innovation, investment, enterprise adoption, and advanced manufacturing. Over the past two years, NYR has built one of the most comprehensive robotics networks in the U.S., engaging more than 450 startups globally alongside corporations, investors, academic and research institutions, government organizations, and industry partners.

Founded in January 2024, NYR was created to address a long-standing gap in New York's robotics landscape: while the region offers world-class talent, capital, and customers, the robotics community has historically operated in silos—particularly between software innovation and physical manufacturing. As a founding partner, SDP/SI helps bridge that divide by providing startups with access to precision components, engineering expertise, and supply-chain reliability needed to move from prototype to production.

"Robotics only succeeds when innovation meets manufacturability," said Robert Kufner, President and CEO at Designatronics. "Partnering with New York Robotics ensures startups can design, build, and scale real machines in the New York region."

"Our goal is to make New York a leading global hub for robotics," said Jacob Hennessey-Rubin, Founding Board Member and Executive Director of New York Robotics. "Founding partners like SDP/SI bring the physical-world expertise that turns breakthrough ideas into deployable systems."

NYR recently released a private beta of the NYR Index, a proprietary ecosystem intelligence platform offering partners exclusive data and insights across startups, investors, research labs, and enterprise participants. NYR has also hosted or co-hosted more than 20 events over the past two years, including the first-ever robotics programming at NY TechWeek.

About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company

Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D registered company, specializes in engineering, manufacturing, and assembly of mechanical and electromechanical subassemblies. Key capabilities include precision gears, high-quality mechanical components, and custom-engineered solutions. With over 100,000 standard inch and metric components available for quick delivery, SDP/SI supports a wide range of design needs.

About Designatronics

Founded in 1950, parent company Designatronics, Inc. oversees its brands – SDP/SI, QBC (Quality Bearings & Components), QTC Metric Gears and Wybur Tools – to deliver comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions that add value across global markets.

