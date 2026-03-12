New York School of Design and Taejae University Announce Landmark Global Partnership to Redefine Creative Leadership

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York School of Design (NYSD) and Taejae University announced this week the formal signing of a Global Partnership Program, a strategic collaboration designed to bridge the gap between rigorous academic theory and high-level design application. The partnership was finalized during a signing ceremony at NYSD's Manhattan campus, attended by leadership from both institutions.

The presidents of Taejae University and New York School of Design, Dr. Jaeho Yeom and Janet Tsong, respectively.

This first-of-its-kind program is built on the belief that the "logic of the atelier"—the precision, empathy, and rapid prototyping inherent in fashion design—is a vital catalyst for solving complex challenges in modern global industries.

Through this alliance, students will translate Taejae University's academic frameworks into practical solutions within the vibrant ecosystem of New York City. By blending Taejae's foundational research with NYSD's practitioner-led creative process, the program offers a distinct "New York advantage," allowing students to test ideas in real-time within a global epicenter of commerce and culture.

"Design thinking is built to navigate the most complex challenges across every field. It is the universal tool for future leadership," said Dr. Jaeho Yeom, President of Taejae University.

A New Blueprint for Strategic Innovation

The curriculum moves beyond traditional classroom boundaries, preparing students to design with deep empathy for diverse market segments. Whether navigating the complexities of fintech, building circular ecosystems, or reimagining luxury hospitality, graduates will possess the agility to apply design frameworks to any industry they choose to lead.

"We are cultivating a new generation of strategic visionaries," said Janet Tsong, President of NYSD. "Our goal is to train creative strategists who can navigate intricate systems with the same precision our designers use to drape a fabric. By signing this agreement, we are proving that the designer's mindset belongs at every table where the future is being decided."

This partnership marks a significant evolution for NYSD as it expands its legacy of fashion excellence into the broader domain of Strategic Design Thinking, providing a global laboratory for the next generation of innovation architects.

About New York School of Design

Located in the heart of Manhattan, NYSD is a premier institution dedicated to the mastery of design. From its roots in high-fashion atelier training to its focus on Strategic Design Thinking, NYSD empowers creatives to solve complex problems through precision, empathy, and innovation.

About Taejae University

Taejae University is a forward-thinking global institution in South Korea known for its innovative global campus model. Through a curriculum that emphasizes critical thinking and cross-cultural agility, Taejae prepares adaptable, world-ready leaders to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape.

