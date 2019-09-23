NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In their ongoing efforts to help businesses leverage digital media, New York social media agency, fishbat, explains 5 ways catering services can benefit from the use of social media advertising.

It's estimated that 80 percent of small businesses use social media. This can be for a number of reasons, including the ability to share content, interact with current fans, and generate new followers. Despite this, there are many companies that haven't taken advantage of networking platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Those that provide catering services would be wise to do so. Here are the top 5 fives way that catering services can benefit from this form of advertising a New York SEO company can offer.

Content Sharing – One of the main reasons to use social media, in its various forms, is to share content. Companies that provide catering services can use these platforms to provide their audiences with value. While posts that showcase their own products and services should be shared, it's equally important to diversify this strategy with articles and blog posts related to food. Without content, social media advertising efforts will be ineffective. Customer Interaction – Approximately 70 percent of all adults in the United States use social media. What this means is that the majority of a catering company's customers will be active on one platform or another. By interacting with customers on social media, catering companies can establish trust. The importance of trust between a company and its consumer base will result in more business being conducted between both parties. Audience Building – To maximize social media, a catering company must build its audience. While this can be done through traditional methods, they don't reach as many people as they used to. This is where digital media comes into the picture, as it can help companies reach current and prospective customers more effectively. The bigger a catering company's audience is, the more business they can generate over time. Increased Presence – If few people know that a catering company exists, their day-to-day efforts will be less effective than they should be. Fortunately, social media provides companies with the opportunity to expand their presence across several platforms. When a business is active on different platforms, ranging from Facebook to LinkedIn to Instagram, it becomes more prominent. This leads to an increase in impressions, which can then produce new business. Reduced Expenses – If a catering company's goal is to keep costs low, investing in social media advertising would be a wise move. Compared to the aforementioned traditional methods of marketing, social media is more cost-effective. In other words, a company can allocate their budget to other areas that can use it more effectively. Even for companies with generous budgets, the idea of saving marketing dollars is enticing.

