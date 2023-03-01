New York Spice, a robust new technology-forward entrant in the US Market, supplying consciously sourced spices, herbs, blends and superfoods.

BUFFALO, NY, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Industry veterans Sujay Shah, CEO, and Rajay Shah, President, launch New York Spice. Based in Buffalo NY, New York Spice serves the industrial, foodservice and retail industries within North America, proudly distributing Kasuku™ branded spices, herbs, blends, and superfoods. The company focuses on delivering high quality products, providing outstanding customer service and promising to ensure that every partner, farmer, or cooperative they work with are committed to environmentally safe and sustainable practices.

New York Spice Image (CNW Group/New York Spice Inc)

With investments in cutting edge technology and a team of culinary experts, New York Spice's capabilities include high-volume milling, proprietary blending, custom packaging, and product development services. "Our revolutionary milling technology PurAGrind™ can preserve the most delicate taste and aromatic characteristics of the foods we work with. We also developed a blending process called SurABlend™, which allows us to work with our customers to create consistent flavors and scientific formulas at scale," explains Rajay.

As the markets shift post-pandemic, many companies faced the test of time – having to navigate a global supply chain crisis, constant shortages, and rising inflation. "Every day, vast numbers of food products are imported from all around the world. Many companies don't always have the means and knowhow to navigate the complexities of importing spices, herbs, and superfoods. Through our strong relationships formed in over 40 countries, we bring global foods and flavors with unmatched quality and excitement to our customers." says Sujay.

The brothers' strong business acumen, entrepreneurial spirit, and passion for food, form the foundation to strategically position New York Spice to become a leader in the industry. New York Spice brings excitement as a new player in the industry, supplying consciously sourced seasonings and superfoods. To learn more about the company and explore the world of flavour, visit www.newyorkspiceco.com.

SOURCE New York Spice Inc