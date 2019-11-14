New York Spine and Pain Physicians Opens Another State-of-the-Art Facility

ROCKVILLE, Md. and HARRISON, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Spine and Pain Physicians (NYSPP) today announced the opening of a location in Harrison, New York, just off the Hutchinson River Parkway. The new facility is led by longtime Westchester County resident, Craig Shalmi M.D., and is one of four NYSPP offices located in the state. The well-trained medical professionals affiliated with NYSPP serve patients with a wide variety of acute and chronic pain conditions, as well as related disorders.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic pain is linked to numerous physical and mental conditions, contributes to high healthcare costs, and results in lost productivity. Studies estimate that the prevalence of chronic pain may be as high as 40% of the U.S. population. "Within the field of pain management, access to care is critical. People who are in pain need help and cannot wait weeks for an appointment. We welcome patients to this beautiful new facility and look forward to promptly helping them receive the care they deserve," said Dr. Shalmi.

Each NYSPP center is affiliated with National Spine and Pain Centers (NSPC). With more than 750 affiliated medical professionals who collaborate on patient care and ground-breaking research, NSPC is the nation's leading network of pain relief centers. "Our mission is to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care", says NSPC's Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Wisor, M.D. "The addition of this new office and its outstanding providers to the NSPC network will surely help us continue to build on that noble mission," added Dr. Wisor.

The addition of the Westchester location expands the NSPC network to more than 70 locations across 9 states, which will facilitate nearly 1 million patient visits this year.

New York Spine and Pain Physicians

New York Spine and Pain Physicians is an affiliate of National Spine and Pain Centers (NSPC). For more than 30 years, NSPC affiliated providers have been pioneers in the relief of chronic and acute pain, through minimally invasive procedures and leading-edge clinical research. Today, with more than 70 locations and 750 medical professionals facilitating nearly 1 million patient visits a year, NSPC continues to be the healthcare brand more people trust for access to pain relief providers than any other. NSPC's stated mission is to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care. For more information, visit www.treatingpain.com.

