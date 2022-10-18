New York Sports Club (NYSC) Announces the Acquisition of Fhitting Room

Accelerates Turnaround with Preeminent Boutique Fitness Brand Integration

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Sports Club ("NYSC" or the "Company") and its family of brands, one of the largest privately held fitness operators in the U.S., announced today the acquisition of Fhitting Room, a leading NYC based boutique fitness brand. Founded in 2013, Fhitting Room is known for its HIIT and strength training programming which combines the energy and community of a group workout experience with the skill-building and attention of a personal training session.

Fhitting Room, NYC's best boutique fitness concept known for its HIIT and strength training programming, is now part of New York Sports Club and its family of brands.

"Fhitting Room offers one of the best boutique concepts in the New York metropolitan area and was built by an innovative and talented team that is unmatched in the boutique fitness industry," said Bill McMenamy, CEO of New York Sports Club. "As we embark on bringing a new NYSC concept to our members, one that centers around high performance and social fitness, Fhitting Room will be a key component to our success. Today's members are looking for a unique fitness offer that challenges them to be the best version of themselves, while getting great value for their fitness dollars spent. Combining the strength of our brands by leveraging our real estate portfolio and Fhitting Room's expertise in brand building, programming, community, and trainer development, will allow us to deliver a compelling offer and stand out in the fitness marketplace."

As part of the acquisition, Fhitting Room founder Kari Saitowitz, a prominent marketing executive and brand strategist whose held leadership roles at Pepsi and American Express, was named Chief Marketing & Creative Officer for NYSC. Fhitting Room President Tristan Saw, a former Equinox executive and digital transformation expert, will now serve as NYSC Chief Strategy & Systems Officer.

"Joining forces with NYSC is a win-win as it offers incredible growth potential for the Fhitting Room brand and gives our team the opportunity to have a positive impact on a larger organization," said Fhitting Room founder Kari Saitowitz. "The New York Sports Club brand has been a fixture in the NYC fitness scene for almost 50 years and while it has faced recent challenges, the comeback is always greater than the setback. With demand for wellness and specifically group fitness at an all-time high, this is the perfect opportunity to bring a branded boutique experience grounded in authentic NYC flagship studio excellence to the new NYSC portfolio."

Fhitting Room's NYC flagship studios will continue to operate as standalone locations with plans to expand the brand into select NYSC locations. In addition, NYSC will unveil more than 20 upgraded clubs by the end of this year, with plans to improve all locations in the portfolio with renovated studios, new programming, and elevated services that deliver on the Company's mission to improve lives through fitness.

Further updates on the new NYSC business strategy will follow.

About Fhitting Room

Established in 2013, Fhitting Room owns and operates boutique fitness studios in New York City and the surrounding Metropolitan area. Specializing in functional high intensity training and strength classes, Fhitting Room's signature programming combines the energy and community of a group workout experience with the attention of a personal training session for a total body workout. With a seasoned team from the world's most successful brands, Fhitting Room has become a leader in programming, talent development, community building, branding and tech-enabled marketing. Fhitting Room also specializes in at-home fitness, offering a two-way interactive virtual workout class platform, Fhitting Room LIVE!, and digital subscription service, Fhitting Room On Demand . A powerhouse in the boutique fitness industry, Fhitting Room and its trainers are regularly featured in national, high-profile press. To learn more, visit: www.fhittingroom.com or follow @FhittingRoom on Instagram.

About New York Sports Club

New York Sports Club was founded in 1973 and is an iconic brand within the fitness industry. NYSC's mission is to Improve Lives Through Fitness. Serving over 150,000 members in Florida, Washington D.C, Maryland, Boston, New York and Internationally, New York Sports Club and its family of brands provide an environment where members can strive to be the best version of themselves. For more information, visit: www.nysc.com or follow @NYSC on Instagram.

