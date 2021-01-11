New York State Assemblyman Michael DenDekker Launches New Career As Writer/Actor After 12 Years Authoring Laws in Albany

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful 12-year run as a New York State Assemblyman representing the 34th Assembly District in Queens, Michael DenDekker is returning to his entertainment roots. DenDekker is now focusing on writing projects for broadcast and streaming services while continuing his work as a film and television actor.

Michael DenDekker

Among DenDekker's first writing projects is an intriguing TV drama based on his personal experiences as a First Responder in New York City. The project, for which he has written a pilot script, treatment and 44-episode story arcs, is a fictional story based on his real-life experiences during and after the chaotic 9/11 era. A second episodic drama intertwines a detective with his experiences as a background actor. Additionally he is writing a political drama based on his time in the New York State Legislature.

"Throughout my career, I have met and worked with so many fascinating people and personalities, and been a part of interesting situations and challenges that most people will never actually experience. Through my writing, I can bring these experiences out of the walls of municipal offices, television and film sets, and the halls of the State Capitol to a wider audience. I know people will relate to and appreciate the honesty, humor, and sincerity in the stories I am writing," said DenDekker.

DenDekker says his passion for the entertainment business started as a young child in Jackson Heights, NY, first as a child actor and continuing at SUNY Farmingdale where he formed the Backstage theater group. After college, he acted in local community theater and joined SAG (now SAG-AFTRA) in 2005. His acting credits include numerous appearances in hit TV shows and movies including Elementary, Law and Order, Feds, Billions, 30 Rock, Inside Man, American Gangster, Meet Dave, Miracle at St. Anna, You're Nobody Till Somebody Kills You, and The Happening.

Most of his writing draws from his personal experiences as a NYC First Responder. He began his public service career as a sanitation worker with the NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and was promoted to Supervisor where he responded to the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11/2001. Within hours of the tragedy, he was sent to work at the New York City Office of Emergency Management (OEM) where he served for five years until he moved to the New York City Council as facilities manager, overseeing all 51 Council offices and their operations at City Hall. That experience launched his political career, resulting in his election to the Assembly. His 12-year tenure is highlighted by his chairing the powerful Consumer Affairs and Protection Committee and authoring more than 30 laws. His most recent term ended on December 31, 2020.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, which really is bridging my knowledge of and work in the City and State's political arenas with my passion for storytelling and entertainment," DenDekker added.

DenDekker is currently looking to retain an agent to represent him and his work and help him secure deals for his writing projects. Interested entities can contact him through www.michaeldendekker.com .

