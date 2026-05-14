New York State Senate Committee Advances Historic Liquor Proposal As Part of Its Push to Modernize Century Old Legislation

ALBANY, N.Y., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic step toward New York's effort to modernize nearly century-old alcohol laws, the New York State Senate Economic Development Committee today advanced legislation reforming the State Liquor Authority's outdated "public convenience and advantage" standard for liquor store licensing for the first time ever. The Business Council of New York State applauds this legislative action which represents one of the most significant efforts in decades to update portions of New York's Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, much of which has remained largely unchanged since the end of Prohibition nearly 100 years ago.

Under current law, entrepreneurs seeking to open retail wine and spirits stores must prove "public convenience and advantage" — a vague and undefined standard that critics say has created unnecessary barriers to entry, discouraged innovation, and empowered existing competitors to block new businesses. Bars and restaurants, meanwhile, operate under a different and more modern standard in which the State Liquor Authority must show "good cause" for denial.

The bill advanced by the committee would align liquor store licensing with the same "good cause for disapproval" standard already used for bars and restaurants, creating a fairer and more transparent process for small business owners across New York.

"For too long, outdated laws written in the aftermath of Prohibition have made it harder for entrepreneurs to invest, innovate, and grow in New York," said Paul Zuber, Business Council of New York State. "This vote is a major milestone toward bringing New York's liquor laws into the 21st century and ensuring the licensing process is fair, transparent, and focused on opportunity instead of protectionism."

Supporters say the reform would reduce bureaucracy, streamline licensing decisions, and remove the current requirement that applicants effectively seek approval from nearby competitors before opening a business.

The proposal was previously recommended by the Commission to Study Reform of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, which concluded that the undefined "public convenience and advantage" standard unfairly burdens applicants and creates uncertainty for both businesses and regulators.

Small business owners across the state have cited the current process as a major obstacle to opening innovative retail concepts and expanding consumer choice.

The committee vote marks the first time legislation addressing the "public convenience and advantage" standard has advanced through the Senate Economic Development Committee, signaling growing momentum for broader modernization of New York's alcohol regulatory framework.

The Senate also advanced two other bills seeking to make the alcohol laws more compatible with modern practices. S9979 allows retailers to purchase alcohol with a business credit card, a common practice for small business owners that was not contemplated when the law was written in 1934. And S9990 authorizes licensees to remain open for extended hours during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, enabling the state's hospitality sector to fully participate in the expected economic benefits of this world class event.

Media Contact: Bamberger, [email protected]

SOURCE Business Council of the New York State