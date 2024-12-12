NEW YORK STATE SENATOR GEORGE BORRELLO TOURS ECO WASTE SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURING FACILITY

BATAVIA, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York State Senator George Borrello toured Eco Waste Solutions new manufacturing facility in Batavia, NY on December 9, 2024. The facility produces Expeditionary Solid Waste Disposal Systems (ESWDS) for the United States Army. Senator Borrello also met with Eco Waste Solutions employees.

From left to right: Chris George, Eco Waste Solutions; New York State Senator George Borrello; Jean Lucas, Eco Waste Solutions CEO.

"Senator George Borrello is keenly aware of the positive impacts of small businesses in communities such as Batavia, and we appreciate the opportunity to showcase the incredible work being done here by our dedicated and skilled workforce," said Jean Lucas, CEO, Eco Waste Solutions. "We are extremely proud of the fact that our company produces these high-quality sustainable technology systems right here in Batavia and Genesee County which are then delivered to US mission sites across the world."

During his visit, Senator Borrello received an up-close look at Eco Waste Solutions advanced manufacturing processes, which include the production of cutting-edge thermal waste conversion systems. The ESWDS eliminates the need to rely on burn pits which were a long-standing source of toxic exposure on overseas missions, resulting in cancers and other health issues among personnel.

"We are excited to have Eco Waste Solutions join the growing number of businesses, particularly in the advanced manufacturing and technology sectors, who are bringing their operations to the GLOW, Finger Lakes and western New York regions," Senator Borrello said. "These businesses, particularly in smaller communities, have an extremely positive economic impact and provide good paying jobs to our residents."

About Eco Waste Solutions:

Since 1993, Eco Waste Solutions™ has been delivering thermal waste conversion solutions to companies, communities, governments and military organizations around the world. From world-leading products, to specialized engineering and technical services, we help thermal waste conversion projects thrive. Our environmental technologies have diverted millions of tons of garbage from landfills, while recovering valuable materials, and generating over half a million megawatts of energy, while protecting the public from infectious disease, and other hazards. The company has operations in Burlington, Ontario and Batavia, New York.

www.ecosolutions.com

