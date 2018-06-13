New York State Society of Plastic Surgeons Selects The Doctors Company as Exclusive Partner

"We chose to endorse The Doctors Company because as an organization founded and led by physicians and owned by members, they share our commitment to address challenges faced by our members and our focus on legislative advocacy," said Stephen Coccaro, MD, NYSSPS president. "As the largest insurer of plastic surgeons in the nation, The Doctors Company also has an unparalleled understanding of liability claims against our specialty."

NYSSPS joins many of the most prestigious medical organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons® (ASPS®) and the New York County Medical Society, which exclusively endorse The Doctors Company because of its physician focus, financial strength, and mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine.

"We are very pleased to welcome the NYSSPS as a partner," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company. "We are strongly aligned with the society's focus on legislation and regulation. Through our national and state advocacy efforts, we defend existing reforms, prevent legislation that would undermine the defense of our members, and support measures that would limit liability exposure for physicians."

"We're proud of our long history of advocating for plastic surgeons. Internationally known plastic surgeon Mark Gorney, MD, former president of the ASPS, was a founding member and first medical director of The Doctors Company," Dr. Anderson added.

NYSSPS members are now eligible for a multitude of offerings from The Doctors Company, including aggressive defense; expert patient safety tools and programs; risk management courses to maintain Section 18 excess eligibility; primary and excess coverage through a single carrier; and a range of coverage options for both physicians and ancillary healthcare providers.

Eligible NYSSPS members of The Doctors Company will also benefit from the Tribute® Plan, which financially rewards doctors for their loyalty and commitment to superior patient care.

The Doctors Company recently expanded its presence in New York and is now offering coverage on an admitted basis. Additionally, New York medical groups can be issued coverage through The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group. Both The Doctors Company and The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and Fitch Ratings.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company ( thedoctors.com ) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company takes the mal out of malpractice insurance by helping practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, with 79,000 members and over $4.8 billion in assets, and is rated A by A.M. Best Company and Fitch Ratings. To learn more about data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter ( @doctorscompany ), YouTube , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Google+ .

About the New York State Society of Plastic Surgeons

The New York State Society of Plastic Surgeons' (NYSSPS) mission is to advance quality care for plastic surgery patients and promote public policy that protects patient safety. The New York State Society of Plastic Surgeons, Inc., was founded in 2008 on the guiding principle that plastic surgery in New York needed an entity focused directly on representing its interests before the state legislative and regulatory bodies.

NYSSPS is specifically structured to act on legislation and regulations that affect plastic surgery in New York; Support activities that create optimal practice environments; Provide direct access to practice resources and legal counsel services; and Host interactive events that foster professional and personal development.

Collective advocacy-related activities, like the ones NYSSPS organizes and participates in, give its members and patients a strong, consistent, unified voice. The public at large benefits from the input that physicians provide by constructing better-informed laws and regulations. To learn more, visit: www.nyssps.org or visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

