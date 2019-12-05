New York State's First Cannabis Auction

QUEENS, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Cannabis Auction Exchange will be held on Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at the Aloft NY LaGuardia Hotel. The Auction will begin at 10:00am and continue sequentially until 3:30pm. Make sure to arrive early for on-site registration, which starts at 8:00am.

The groundbreaking event will auction off nearly 20,000 pounds of CBD Flower, CBD Biomass offered in 100,000 pound increments; pre-rolled CBD joints, CBD Isolates per kilo, and more. The auction will allow distributors, processors, retailers and consumers to purchase the aforementioned hemp sub-types in mass or wholesale at considerably below retail price.

Samples of all the strains being auctioned will be available for bidders to test. For those unable to attend this time, please follow directions on cannabisauctionexchange.com to bid and register online via our partners, Proxibid on proxibid.com! We expect roughly 1,000 attendees at the Cannabis Auction Exchange.

Interested parties should refer to cannabisauctionexchange.com for more information and contact 646-508-5368 for any questions.

About The Cannabis Auction Exchange

The CA Exchange offers a platform for people in the cannabis industry to monetize in mutually beneficially exchange, working directly with farmers. We take great pride and responsibility in our position in an industry dedicated to market growth, job creation, and natural alternatives to medication and fuel.

Contact: CAexchangeny@gmail.com

SOURCE Cannabis Auction Exchange

