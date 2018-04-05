New York Tartan Week is Holding a City-wide Highland Fling Tomorrow - Especially for Single People

NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow (Friday 6th) New Yorkers are being asked to enjoy a "Highland Fling" - but with a difference. Instead of their dancing shoes, they're being challenged to bring their dating A-game to a special event.

Single Americans are being welcomed to a real-life transatlantic Tinder-style mixer, where they'll meet available Scots who've flown over especially for New York Tartan Week. No geo-targets in place. No swiping required.

Single Scots Get Ready to Board for New York – and Their Highland Fling

Scotland and the US have always had a special connection - from accents to ancestry, both nations hold a great deal of affection for one another. Which is why, on the 20th year of Tartan Week, the Committee want to make that mutual love official.

Taking place at Blooms Tavern on 208 E 58th St from 5pm until the wee hours, they'll be helping love blossom, through ice-breaker drinks, dancing and a traditional band.

Kyle Dawson, President of the New York Tartan Day Committee, said: "Scotland and the United States have the perfect long-distance relationship. We've always shared a lot of love for each other and our union has created some incredible things – including New York itself! New York Tartan Week is all about celebrating this special bond, as well as everything Scottish immigrants did to build America, which is why we want to spread the love and bring single New Yorkers and Scots together in one place to enjoy a highland fling. While anything more than the dance is up to them, what we can promise is a fantastic week of live music, ceilidhs and family fun, culminating the ultimate stride of pride, the New York Tartan Day Parade."

Native New Yorkers and state-side Scots who fancy a flirt can secure their spot by RSVPing on the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/206322946792435/

United Airlines have supported the Highland Fling by flying over single Scots to New York for the occasion.

Hundreds of Scots come to New York for the Tartan Week every year, which culminates on Saturday 7th April with the New York Tartan Day Parade, which goes from 44th Street to 55th up Sixth Avenue.

SOURCE The New York Tartan Committee

